All Your Favorite Crayola Products Are Up To 60% Off Black Friday Weekend

Parents of kids who love nothing more than to spend their days crafting, coloring, and creating know this artistic passion can get expensive. If you're one of these parents, get excited for all of the Crayola Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, because you're going to save a lot of money. They're offering deals on STEAM kits, art sets, Color Wonder books, and more.

Crayola's 'Color Friday' deals include discounts on Color Wonder products (which are a lifesaver for parents of curious and creative toddlers), BOGO sales on Glitter Dots products, and sales on sets like the Model Magic Gooey Fun DIY Slime Kit. Crayola's 'Color Friday' deals span across their website, including markdowns on toys of up to 60% off.

After the Black Friday dust settles, Crayola is gearing right back up to offer 'Color Weekend' deals on Nov. 28 and 29. Toys across the Crayola site will be on sale up to 40% off, including some of their most popular items. Grab a STEAM kit like Gross Science or Liquid Science and other great products for a steal like the Washable Paint Stamps set, Paper Maker, and Marker Maker.

On Nov. 30, Cyber Monday shoppers can get 25% off across the Crayola site plus free shipping (no matter what you spend) with the promo code CYBERMONDAY. And, since you're probably already doing to do some shopping on Amazon anyway, Nov. 30 is also a really good day to add the Crayola Washable Paint & Pour Art Kit and the Light Up Tracing Pad to your order because they'll be marked at a Cyber Monday discounted price.

With all of these great deals, you can get your little artist stocked up on all kinds of new projects and tools to help them get their creativity out. Just remember, 'Color Friday,' 'Color Weekend,' and Cyber Monday deals are all different, and products will undoubtedly go fast, so the sooner you get your shopping done, the better!