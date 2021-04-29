30 Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts From Daughters

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, but if you need a little help picking out the perfect gift for your mom, you’re definitely not alone. It’s easy to fall back on cliché gifts like a bouquet of flowers or a gift card to the spa or nail salon, but maybe you want to do something different. Don’t get me wrong, those gifts are great, but if you want to branch out a bit this year, there are plenty of other options she’ll love just as much — especially if they’re coming from her daughter. There are some great Mother’s Day gifts from daughters that will show your mom how you couldn’t live without her (literally).

Even if your relationship with your mom is sometimes a bit rocky (who can’t relate?), there’s still nothing that really compares to the strong bond a mother and daughter have. So have your gift commemorate that. You can opt for something sentimental and sweet that might just bring a tear to her eye, or you can go for something you just know she’ll love and appreciate and use often. Either way, you really can’t lose with any of the below options. You know your mama best — pick the thing you know she’d never buy for herself and go from there.

1 Matching Bags Mama + Babe - Hospital Bag Set Ingrid & Isabel $99 This is technically a hospital bag set for a new mama to bring with her when she goes in for labor and delivery. If you’re looking for a gift for your little one to give her pregnant mom, this is a super cute idea. That said, it’s an adorable set that can be used for anything! These are ideal bags for traveling together and can also obviously be used separately as well. Each bag has a front pocket, an inside mesh pocket, and a removable pouch for optimal organization.

2 A Relaxing Foot Soak Exhale Detoxifying Foot Soak Naturally London $20 Chances are good your mom isn’t able to get a pedicure as often as she’d like to. In between appointments, she can us this Naturally London Exhale Detoxifying Foot Soak, which is made with dead sea salt and chlorella to detox and exfoliate feet, leaving them super clean and soft. Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, it improves skins texture, and has a lovely lemongrass mint scent to it as well.

3 A Beautiful Book Blue Violet by Cig Harvey Penguin Random House $60 If your mom is into art and aesthetically pleasing images, then she’ll love Blue Violet, which is a gorgeous book that she’ll thoroughly enjoy looking through and that also doubles as interesting decor on a coffee table. The book is filled with deeply personal and lush photographs, drawings, and writings, and is described as “part art book, botanical guide, historical encyclopedia, and poetry collection.” It’s unique and immersive, with an emphasis on plants and the natural world. It’s available for pre-order now, and should arrive before Mother’s Day, but even if it doesn’t, it’s worth the wait.

4 A Sweet Picture Frame I'd Choose You Mom Magnetic Frame Paper Source $14.95 Even if you don’t want to go all out and spend a lot, it’s still totally possible to get your mom something sentimental and sweet that she’ll appreciate and keep forever. This magnetic frame is a perfect example: the quote on it has us tearing up just a little bit, if we’re being honest. Plus, it’s really easy to change the photo out whenever you want: the heart on top is a magnet that holds the photo in place, so it can be updated whenever.

5 Plant-Based Skincare Thrive Daily Defense Kit Thrive Care $30.56 Receiving new skincare products is always a treat, especially when that skincare is natural and plant-based. This Thrive set, which includes a face wash and a sunscreen, is sustainable and makes up the easiest daily skincare routine that even the busiest moms can make time for. Both are made with super plants that are unique to Thrive: Juanilama and Fierrillo, which are packed with antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties for clean skincare that will protect and nourish your mom’s skin.

6 A Necklace With A Deeper Message Unlocked Necklace Resera $62 A beautiful necklace that can be worn everyday is always a nice gift to give. And this one has a really nice message behind it: it was designed in partnership with Love One and Lauren Akins, and it’s meant to remind you of your ability to unlock potential in others. The message is that “if you start by loving one person at a time, you can make a real difference. Love is key.” Basically, it tells your mom that she has had a huge impact on your life. It’s very cute to look at, and 20% of the sales of the necklace go to Love One, which provides life-saving medical care and rehabilitative services for children in Uganda.

7 A Unique Book About Motherhood Mother & Child by Claiborne Swanson Frank Gearys $95 For this book, the artist was on a mission to explore what modern motherhood means in the 21st century. She looked at 70 iconic families of mothers and children, such as Carolina Herrera, Lauren Santo Domingo, and Aerin Lauder, to create gorgeous portraits that capture the bond between a mother and her child. The photos are accompanied by Q&As where Swanson Frank asked the mothers emotionally charged questions about what being a mother really means to them. The result is an intimate and stunning book that mothers will be able to appreciate and relate to.

8 A Cute Tee Mother's Day Tee Ma'am $35 I’m obsessed with how this t-shirt manages to be both cute and empowering at the same time. The front says “this is a mom’s world,” and the back shows a busy mom juggling it all: cooking, working, cleaning, shopping, and taking care of others and herself. This is part of a limited-edition Mother’s Day collection by The Outrage and Ma’am Shoes (so snatch one up while you can) in order to acknowledge the burden that was put on mothers during the pandemic and to demand some lasting change. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to support United State of Women and their fight for full gender equity, especially for mothers.

9 A Beautiful Necklace It's Just a Phase Necklace Blooming Lotus Jewelry $98 This gold necklace, which features images of each lunar phase, is a daily reminder that even when things are challenging, it’s just a phase that you’ll get you through, only to move onto something else. This is a great gift for a mom who needs that reminder — which is probably most of them, since moms can have it pretty tough sometimes. It doesn’t hurt that this gold coin is also beautiful to look at.

10 Delicious Chocolates You're My Hero Care Package Seattle Chocolate $42 When all else fails, give chocolate: really, really good chocolate, like Seattle Chocolate (seriously, their genius flavors have changed my life). This set comes with a bag of truffles, three truffle bars (dark chocolate with toffee and sea salt), a tote bag, and a postcard. This limited edition collection celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. It was designed in collaboration with artist Libby VanderPloeg, and 5% of the net profits go to Mary’s Place, supporting women and families on their journey out of homelessness. So, really, it’s more than just chocolate.

11 A Great Candle Thank You, Mom Candle Homesick $34 I absolutely love the description on this candle which says “Freshly trimmed flowers on the kitchen table. The smell of breakfast sizzling on Sunday. A house made a home because of you.” This is such a nice and simple gift to give the mom who has everything. It’s a mix of bergamot, lavender, and sage, with notes of jasmine, ylang ylang, sandalwood, musk, and lily, so it’s floral without being fruity. Add your own personal note to the box for a nice touch.

12 A Pretty Vase Annie Vase Anthropologie $10 This vase makes the perfect small and inexpensive gift: it’s thoughtful and so pretty, but it won’t hurt your pockets and doesn’t feel over the top. It says “you’re my night and day” on it, which any mom would love, with a sun and a moon. This is a small vase, but you can cut a few fresh flowers and stick them in there as well to really complete the presentation.

13 A Cute Bracelet Little Words Project Mama Beaded Stretch Bracelet Nordstrom $20 This stretchy beaded bracelet is the cutest piece of casual jewelry that your mom can wear everyday, no matter what she’s doing or where she’s going. The “mama” makes it stand out even more. Plus, each bracelet comes with a tag that has a registration code on it so that you can register the bracelet on the Little Words Project app or website, and become part of the Nice Girl Gang — a community of women dedicated to building each other up.

14 Cool Gardening Tools I Dig You Gardening Gift Set Anthropologie $48 Mother’s Day is the perfect time to get gardening accessories for the mom who loves growing things outside. This shovel and weeder set comes with sweet messages on them, and since they’re made of stainless steel and wood, you know they’re sturdy and durable. It’s just a nice way to make gardening tools a little more fun to use.

15 The Trendiest Nonstick Pan Always Pan Set Nordstrom $145 You’ve probably seen this Always pan on Instagram at some point, and I can assure you that it’s worth the money and makes an excellent gift for the mom who likes to cook. This handy pan set acts as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, and saucier, and comes with a wooden spatula and built-in spoon rest. You can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, serve, and store with this, and it’s made with an exclusive nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating that is made without potentially toxic materials like PFOAs, PTFEs, other PFAs, lead, cadmium, and more. It’s nice to look at, and it works: nothing sticks to it, it’s so easy to clean, and it cooks like a dream.

16 Sophisticated Jewelry Storage McKenna Travel Jewelry Box Pottery Barn $49.50 A travel jewelry box is the kind of thing someone might want, but won’t buy for themselves... so why not get it for your mom? It’s obviously great for taking on the go, but is also just nice as jewelry storage at home. Made of bonded leather and ultra-suede foam, this is a beautiful box with faux suede-lined compartments and a monogram to make it more personalized. There are a lot of other pieces in this set as well, including at-home boxes that increase in price.

17 A Handy Water Bottle Bindle 24-Ounce Insulated Storage Bottle Nordstrom $39 This very convenient water bottle is the perfect gifts for moms who are always on the go. It can hold 24 ounces of their favorite hot or cold drink, with double wall vacuum insulation to keep the liquid cold or hot for hours with no condensation. The bottom unscrews for a secret scent-proof and waterproof storage compartment to hold everyday essentials, and the lid has a loop for easy carrying. Genius!

18 A Customizable Necklace Moon & Stars Necklace Gemist $485 This gift is definitely a splurge (if you have a few siblings, you could all chip in to get this together!), but it’s a special option if you’re able to spend this much. Made with Mother’s Day in mind, the moon charm is representative of the mother, while each star is representative of a child. The moon also features their birthstone, which you can choose of course (you can also choose the metal). And if you want to customize the amount of stars, you can do that also.

19 Go-To Beauty Products Mom On The Go Kit Honest Company $35.99 This gift set from Honest is made with busy mamas in mind. (And who isn’t a busy mama, am I right?) It comes with Honest’s Extreme Length Mascara and Lash Primer, Tinted Lip Balm, Creme Cheek Blush, and a palm print beauty bag they can easily tote around wherever they’re going. It also comes in a reusable tote gift bag as a bonus.

20 A Summery Throw Blanket Crinkle Throw Casper $69 As the warmer weather approaches, your mom will probably start swapping out her winter linens for more summer-appropriate options. Help her do that by gifting this Crinkle Throw from Casper. Light, airy, and incredibly soft, this throw blanket is made from 100% organic cotton and has a beautiful textured pattern. It’s great as an accent blanket for the warmer weather when you just need something light that’s still cozy.

21 A Self-Care Kit Mother's Day Bundle PATTERN $56 PATTERN, created by Tracee Ellis Ross, is meant to provide haircare for natural curls that celebrates hair texture without ever trying to change it into something else. The products are amazing for natural hair and curls, and if your mom has been looking for something new to try, this is perfect. The Mother’s Day gift bundle comes with their brand new scented candle, the Intensive Conditioner, and a shower brush. Plus, PATTERN donates to a variety of organizations that empower women and people of color, so you can feel good about shopping there.

22 Their New Favorite Bag Merkato Signature Tote Parker Clay $188 It’s a bit of a splurge, but this beautiful leather tote bag is sure to become their new go-to bag. It was made with everyday use in mind, with lots of thoughtful features, like an interior zipper pocket, enough space to fit a 15” laptop, and an interior D-ring to hook keys so they never get lost. It’s crafted from premium Ethiopian full-grain leather, and all Parker Clay products are produced in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, giving a team made up of 80% women jobs and an income.

23 A Wine Purifier Üllo Chill Wine Purifier Üllo $89.99 This handy little gadget is the perfect gift for the mom who loves a good glass of wine. It acts as a wine aerator, sulfite remover, and wine chiller. Add a filter, put it over your wine glass, and pour wine through to aerate and filter out sulfites by the glass. You can also freeze it so that it chills your wine as well. It’s a game changer!

24 Ice Cream Not Now, Mom's Busy Collection Jeni's $68 Do I really need to explain why gifting your mom ice cream is a good idea? Jeni’s truly makes some of the best ice cream I personally have ever had, and this collection is 100% worth the money. It comes with six pints of ridiculously delicious flavors: Brown Butter Almond Brittle, Frosé, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Raspberry Rose Jelly Donut, Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks, and Skillet Cinnamon Roll. Are you drooling yet?

25 Great Hair Products Hair Essentials Set Playa $110 This Playa Hair Essentials Set comes with everything your mom will need to create effortless beach waves this summer. It comes with the Every Day Shampoo, Supernatural Conditioner, Endless Summer Spray, Monoi Milk Leave-In Conditioner, and Ritual Hair Oil. Not only do Playa’s products smell incredible, but they’re also made with clean ingredients that are SLS, paraben, and cruelty free.

26 Some Time For Herself Self-Care Card Deck Amy Zhang $30 It’s probably safe to say that every mom could use a little more self-care and time to themselves. This Self-Care Card Deck is a great way for them to find small ways to give themselves a break each day. Each one of the 32 beautifully illustrated cards comes with an idea for a self-care activity they can do. Not only is it fun to look through, but it can give them some much-needed peace of mind.

27 A Bouquet of Flowers Macaron and On Farmgirl Flowers $65 When you have no idea what to get your mom, there is always a bouquet of flowers. A tired and true classic, sure, but a classic for a reason. Flowers are beautiful and smell wonderful and can add so much to a room. Farmgirl Flowers makes some of the most beautiful flowers I’ve personally ever received, and they last a surprisingly long time. This bouquet of 30 tulips is perfect for spring, and it comes in a lovely vase they can reuse.

28 New Sneakers Rechelle Sneaker Vionic Shoes $129.95 Whether she works out on the regular or just likes to keep it casual, your mom could probably use a new pair of cute sneakers. These Vionic sneakers are made with exercise in mind, but they’re so fun and colorful that they can easily be worn when running errands or with a sundress. They have a bit of a cute retro vibe to them, and they are super, super comfortable.

29 An At-Home Manicure Kit Mother's Day Gift Kit ManiMe $50 Instead of gifting your mom a gift card to the nail salon, try something different with this ManiMe gift set. ManiMe uses photos of your nails to create custom stick-on nail gels that fit your nails. This set comes with a $40 gift card so that they can customize their own set, a cuticle pen, two ManiMittens, and a cute pouch.