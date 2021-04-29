Mother's Day
30 Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts From Daughters
That mother-daughter relationship is pretty special, so commemorate it with a special gift.
Mother’s Day is just around the corner, but if you need a little help picking out the perfect gift for your mom, you’re definitely not alone. It’s easy to fall back on cliché gifts like a bouquet of flowers or a gift card to the spa or nail salon, but maybe you want to do something different. Don’t get me wrong, those gifts are great, but if you want to branch out a bit this year, there are plenty of other options she’ll love just as much — especially if they’re coming from her daughter. There are some great Mother’s Day gifts from daughters that will show your mom how you couldn’t live without her (literally).
Even if your relationship with your mom is sometimes a bit rocky (who can’t relate?), there’s still nothing that really compares to the strong bond a mother and daughter have. So have your gift commemorate that. You can opt for something sentimental and sweet that might just bring a tear to her eye, or you can go for something you just know she’ll love and appreciate and use often. Either way, you really can’t lose with any of the below options. You know your mama best — pick the thing you know she’d never buy for herself and go from there.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.