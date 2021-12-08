Holidays

woman sprinkling powdered sugar on gingerbread house village
Bogdan Sonjachnyj, Getty images

14 Epic Gingerbread Houses To Inspire You

You won’t be able to look away from these stunning houses.

by Grace Gallagher
A far cry from your average gingerbread house, this stunning cookie creation is giving Victorian mansion vibes. Not only is the structure itself amazing, but the intricate icing detail is next level.@ellen.hanssons
There’s so much to love about this gingerbread house, from the light-filled windows, to the evergreen trees, and of course, the garage. Blogger, All Mom Does, has tips for making gingerbread house windows without a thermometer.@cz_justine

