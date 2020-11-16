Girls Inc. Brings Hillary Clinton, Tina Fey, & Simone Biles Together In Virtual Event Powered By Bustle

Mark your calendars: To celebrate the power and potential of young women everywhere, Girls Inc. is bringing together Tina Fey, Hillary Clinton, Simone Biles, and a host of other female luminaries in a virtual fundraising event powered by Bustle on December 6. The trio will share their own personal stories of achievement and pay tribute to those who served as their role models during a Girls Inc. virtual fundraising event streamed exclusively — and for free — on Bustle’s YouTube channel.

“I am thrilled to be a part of an event that empowers the next generation of female leaders to break down stereotypes and challenge what is expected,” said Emma Rosenblum, Editor-in-Chief, BDG Lifestyle, in a statement. "It is critical that our youth feel empowered to raise their voices and thus become change-makers within society.”

“Girls Inc. helps young women around the country recognize their potential and gain access to opportunities, which has always been very important to me," said Fey, whose lengthy list of accomplishments in the entertainment industry includes work as an actor, comedian, writer, producer, and playwright.

"I’m excited to join in this gathering as they share wisdom, skills and knowledge to empower our next generation of female leaders.”

Clinton, Fey, and Biles aren't the only high-profile women expected to participate in the Girls Inc. "Girls Take The Lead" event. Attendees of the upcoming Girls Inc. virtual event can expect to hear from activist and actor Jameela Jamil, Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe, Emmy-award-winning daytime talk show host Tamron Hall, and Red Table Talk hosts Gloria and Emily Estefan.

While all of the women expected to participate in the Girls Inc. "Girls Take The Lead" virtual event are expected to pay tribute to the people who made a difference in their lives, they are all now influential role models themselves. Girls Inc. hopes their personal journeys to success might serve as inspiration to young girls navigating life's challenges today.

“Girls urgently need access to role models who embody confidence, leadership, and achievement," Girls Inc. President and CEO Dr. Stephanie J. Hull said in a statement. "That’s what helps them imagine their own success. Girls Inc. is committed to increasing opportunities for girls and inspiring them to embrace new possibilities. We are grateful that so many donors, friends, and supporters make our work possible.”

With a presence in 350 cities spread across the United States and Canada, Girls Inc. serves girls between the ages of 5 and 18 with programs focused on the development, support, mentorship, and guiding girls in a positive, pro-girl environment. Funds raised through the nonprofit's virtual event will go toward allowing the group to continue to give girls the opportunity to discover the leaders they can become.

The Girls Inc. "Girls Take The Lead" event will be streamed exclusively on Bustle's YouTube channel beginning at 7:30 pm ET on Dec. 6.