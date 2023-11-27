After Thanksgiving comes Black Friday, then Cyber Monday, then Giving Tuesday. Unlike the two shopping events that precede it, all within a 4-day window, Giving Tuesday is more about altruism than self-service. The intention of the Giving Tuesday movement is to encourage people globally to donate whatever they have the means to to a non-profit. Despite what you may assume, it doesn’t even need to be a monetary contribution — some people might choose to donate blood, goods, or their time to organizations, programs, or individuals in need. There is nothing judgy about Giving Tuesday: it’s simply a reminder and opportunity to help a cause, community, or person.

When is Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday always falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. In 2023, Giving Tuesday is on November 28.

Organizations to donate to on Giving Tuesday 2023

This year, Romper has decided to highlight a group of charity organizations that prioritize the protection, health, and support of women and children. If you are looking to donate to a worthwhile cause this Giving Tuesday or any point really, please consider the following:

Postpartum Support International

Postpartum Support International (PSI) is one of the most well-known postpartum mental health organizations because of how much they do. It seems like an obvious choice, but their efforts are so broad, aiming to help individual parents and reach providers nationwide too. They offer a free helpline and online support groups for moms and dads, LGBTQIA+ parents, adoptive and foster parents, and more. They also host trainings for primary care doctors to learn about screening their patients for perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, and run a call line where any provider can get more information if they have concerns about someone in their care.

-Katie McPherson

Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project

"Choosing when and how to have a baby is a crucial human right, one that especially affects mothers — nearly 60% of people who have an abortion already have a child at home. Terminating a pregnancy, for any reason, is a decision made not just for an individual, but for a family, Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, the procedure has been banned or severely restricted in about half the country. Supporting access to abortion -- which may include travel to a less restrictive state -- is more vital than ever. Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project helps bridge the financial gap for those who seek an abortion or emergency contraceptives by providing funds directly to screened and qualified health clinics and doctors throughout the country. WRRAP does not ask for repayment of funds, making them an important resource to women and families in need.”

-Jamie Kenney

Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders)

“With war raging, our hearts are particularly heavy this year. One child killed in war is one too many, and there have been thousands. It's more than we can fathom, but Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) is a light in the dark — running head-on into the very places most must run from to protect the most vulnerable (almost always mothers and children). MSF's doctors and nurses are often among the first on the scene when conflicts or disease outbreaks arise. I especially value their commitment to neutrality, as well as their promise to not look away from atrocities. As they state: "We believe that the principles of impartiality and neutrality are not synonymous with silence. When the world turns its back on crises, we are duty-bound to raise our voices and speak out on behalf of our patients. Our decision to do so is always guided by our mission to do no harm, preserve respect and dignity, and protect life and health." I can't personally do much to help the many mothers and babies caught in the horrors of war, but at least I can give to MSF — and they can do a lot.”

-Miranda Rake

RIP Medical Debt

“Inspired by Casey McIntyre, a mother who died from ovarian cancer and made it her last wish to pay off others' medical debt, I nominate RIP Medical Debt. Millions of American families struggle with how they are going to pay off their medical debt every day, owing anywhere between $5,000 to $10,000. Insurance doesn't always cover it and you never know when you'll be hit with a crippling bill. Having a safety net like this nonprofit can help alleviate so much stress for families struggling to make ends meet.”

-Kaitlin Kimont

Feeding America

“There is almost nothing more heartbreaking to me than to imagining a child going hungry, particularly in one of the wealthiest nations in the world. A donation to Feeding America enables the organization's incredible work on funding food banks and other community resources, but they also work on the root causes of food insecurity, like the high cost of living and lack of access to affordable housing.”

-Elizabeth Angell

Baby2Baby

Imagine you just gave birth to a newborn and one of your main stresses is how you’re going to provide the basic necessities for your child. That is an unfortunate reality for many people. Baby2Baby’s mission started with getting one of the most basic of baby necessities — diapers — into the hands of a few hundred families that needed them, and in their 12-year history, they’ve grown in size and reach. Just last year they provided basic necessities to over a million children and have distributed over 170 million diapers to date.

-Anne Vorrasi

One Simple Wish

“The mission of One Simple Wish is simple: grant wishes to the nearly 500,000 children a year who are impacted by abuse, neglect, and trauma and spend time in our nation’s foster care system — as well as the more than 22,000 kids who will age out of that system every year without stable, permanent connections. The organization believe that ‘every child deserves love, hope and joy,’ and so do I — you can help grant wishes like kitchen supplies for 20-year-old Micah to cook with in her new apartment, a new paint set for 10-year-old Dreyah, or ‘pretty shoes’ for 3-year-old Sarai.”

-April Hussar