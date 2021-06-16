Most people have at least a few graphic t-shirts tucked in their closet or dresser, but there's a fun alternative to a classic tee that deserves to get some airtime this year. If you're searching for a gift for Father's Day, these 13 stylish, graphic sweaters for dad are sure to be a hit on a chilly summer evening or a freezing winter day.

From splurge to steal, these sweaters are a fun and funky alternative to the typical solid or striped pullover. On this list you'll find some characters you'll recognize (like Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse), plus some unexpected patterns and a retro color-blocked look.

1. JW Anderson’s Polo Sweater

Whether he’s at the office, the golf course, or a dinner out, this slim wool polo sweater fits the mood. It has funky retro vibes thanks to the graphic color-blocking, but with the collar and two-button closure, it’s serious enough for a professional occasion.

2. A Donald Duck Graphic from Gucci

Donald Duck is camera-ready in this graphic tee, and so is the lucky wearer. Made by iconic fashion brand Gucci, this splurge of a shirt is 100% silk with side slits and features the signature interlocking Gs.

3. Amazon Mountain Landscape Sweater

Every day is a powder day with this graphic sweater from Amazon brand, Good Threads. It’s 100% cotton with ribbed cuffs and hem, and dad will appreciate that its machine-washable. It also comes in tons of other graphics too including a bear or tiger face.

4. Barefoot Dreams Mickey Mouse Sweater

If you like the idea of a Disney character graphic sweater but Donald Duck seems like too much of a splurge (I get it) then this cozy Mickey Mouse hoodie is a great option. It’s made of a fleece polyester with ribbed cuffs and front hand pocket. From Barefoot Dreams, you can expect it to be buttery soft.

5. Hot Air Balloon Sweater from Victor Li

Help dad soar to new heights with this cool yet playful jacquard knit sweater designed by the Chinese-American fashion designer, Victor Li. It’s medium-weight so it’s perfect for breezy summer nights, and it has a straight fit that layers well over a t-shirt on under a coat.

6. Aelfric Eden Cartoon Goose Sweater

This cheeky pullover is made of 100% soft acrylic which is naturally breathable and odor-resistance. It’s hard not to love everything about this awestruck Goose graphic.

7. A Carrot Sweater From Carrots By Anwar Carrots

Eating carrots is good for your eyes, they say, and so is this amazing graphic crewneck. It’s 100% cotton (and machine-washable) and it has a slim fit through the arms and torso.

8. An Affordable Daisy Graphic Crewneck From ASOS

Floral prints are for everyone. This daisy-printed sweater from affordable fast fashion brand ASOS is 100% acrylic with ribbed trim and drop shoulders, and it looks fashion-forward and comfy paired with jeans or shorts.

9. Bonobos Frog Sweater

This luxe and soft merino wool sweater is perfect year-round (in some parts of the world). The graphic frog is made from lines of bright, on-trend colors that pair well with jeans and white sneaks.

10. PacSun Fungus Sweatshirt

Let the dads in your life know that you think they’re fun guys with this, well, fungi crewneck sweatshirt. It’s coral color is a nice pop for summer too.

11. A Collage-Like Crewneck From Flan

From the brand FLAN (Forever Laughing At Nothing) comes this classic crewneck made of sustainable cotton. The oven mitt graphic is interesting and unexpected and is giving me subtle Matisse vibes.

12. A Bear Jumper From Etsy

This cool bear graphic is hand-drawn by a husband wife duo in Sheffield, UK (hence the reason it’s called a jumper), then screen-printed onto a super soft cotton pullover.

If you’re looking for a fun but practical gift for Father’s Day, a graphic sweater is the best of both worlds. These fun and unique sweaters are unique and stylish, perfect for dads who want to be memorable (or even just comfy).