The classic seasonal story How the Grinch Stole Christmas! from author Dr. Seuss has become the stuff of legend. Feeling “Grinchy” has become an adjective, the main character’s furry green exterior is a popular Halloween costume, and the storybook itself has spawned cartoons, musicals, television events, and major box office movies that have collectively grossed millions of dollars – and dozens of memorable quotes. Indeed, the Grinch has become ubiquitous in the holiday season, and so have popular phrases from his story, like, “You’re a mean one, Mister Grinch.”

And while quotes from the Dr. Seuss book are plentiful and poignant, quotes from the more recently released Grinch-inspired movies (like the 2000 color explosion How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey as the green meanie, and 2018’s animated Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch featuring the droll-voiced Benedict Cumberbatch) are just as memorable. In every telling (and retelling) of this Christmas tale, characters like the Grinch, little Cindy Lou Who, and Max the dog share their funny, insightful, and heartwarming sentiments year after year. So let’s revisit some of the best Grinch quotes, and share them with others as we ring in the 2021 holiday season with sleigh bells, bowls of Who-hash, and slices of rare who-roast-beast.

Sentimental Grinch Christmas Quotes

Why not start with the warm and fuzzy feelings? Despite the story being about a grumpy Grinch, it has a heartwarming — or, rather, a heart-growing — ending that endures. And that feel-good sentiment is brought about by a town of people joining together to celebrate the season without packages, boxes, or bags. Because, perhaps, Christmas is about a whole lot more.

“It came without ribbons! It came without tags! It came without packages, boxes, or bags!” – Dr. Seuss

“All the Whos were all dreaming sweet dreams without care.” – Dr. Seuss

“‘Maybe Christmas,’ he thought, ‘ doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas… perhaps… means a little bit more!’” – Dr. Seuss

"Christmas day is in our grasp, so long as we have hands to clasp." – "Welcome, Christmas," Dr. Seuss

“And it took him right back to his earliest years, to that lost, lonely boy who cried all of those tears.” – Narrator, The Grinch (2018)

(2018) “It was me. I stole your Christmas. I stole it because… because I thought it would fix something that happened a long time ago. But it didn’t. And I’m sorry.” – The Grinch, The Grinch (2018)

(2018) “I’ve spent my entire life hating Christmas and everything about it. But now I see that it wasn’t Christmas I hated. It was being alone.” – The Grinch, The Grinch (2018)

Funny Grinch Quotes

Sometimes, being a little naughty is... kinda funny. Not that trying to steal Christmas is funny — no, no, no. But lightly tossing a snowball at your friend, or swiping a candy cane from the tree, or eating all the gumdrops off of a gingerbread house roof? Sort of funny. And the Grinch is sort of funny sometimes. Whether because some of us can relate to a sentiment or two, or because we know he comes around by the end of the story, we can laugh at a few of his antics.

“You’re a mean one, mister grinch.” – “You’re a Mean One, Mister Grinch,” Dr. Seuss

“The cookie. Look at it in all its red sugary splendor.” – The Grinch, The Grinch (2018)

(2018) “And then! Oh, the noise! Oh, the noise! Noise! Noise! Noise!” – Dr. Seuss

“Thank you for inviting me. I wore a tie.” – The Grinch, The Grinch (2018)

(2018) “We did our worst, and that’s all that matters.” – The Grinch, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

(2000) “This is my first Christmas dinner. What happens?” – The Grinch, The Grinch (2018)

(2018) “Blast this Christmas music! It’s joyful and triumphant.” – The Grinch, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Happy Grinch Quotes

Yes, yes, the story is about a Grinch who steals Christmas. But it’s a happy story in the end! And there are some quotes within the tellings that will surely stretch a smile across your face the moment you hear them.

“Tomorrow it’s Christmas! It’s practically here!” – Dr. Seuss

“Every Who down in Who-ville, the tall and the small, was singing! Without any presents at all!” – Dr. Seuss

“No one should be alone on Christmas.” – Cindy Lou Who, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Relatable Grinch Christmas Quotes

There are a million things to love about the holidays, like all the togetherness, the smell of sugar cookies, Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas movie viewing schedule. And, if we’re being honest, there are also maybe a few things we like a little less, like, perhaps, all the noise — the noise, noise, noise, noise. It’s OK, Christmas can be more than one thing, and make you feel more than one feeling. And sometimes, it’s relating to each other as we anticipate the season, shop for the season, cook for the season, and navigate the season with our families and friends that bring us together.

“All the Who girls and boys would wake bright and early. They’d rush for their toys!” – Dr. Seuss

“That’s one thing he hated! The Noise! Noise! Noise! Noise!” – Dr. Seuss

"Well it's just I look around at you and mom and everyone getting all curbobbled. Doesn't this seem… superfluous?" – Cindy Lou Who, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

(2000) “No, I’m not complaining! I’m venting! There’s a difference.” – Donna Who, The Grinch (2018)

(2018) “And they’d feast! And they’d feast! And they’d feast! Feast! Feast! Feast!” – Dr. Seuss

Grinchy Christmas Quotes

It’s OK to admit that one (or more… or all) of these thoughts might have crossed your mind at one Christmas or another. No? Really? You honestly love every dish your Aunt brings to the table every year? You can’t wait to hear carols played in October? You’ve never once come up with an awesome idea that was kinda naughty, but in a genius way? Hey, we’re human.