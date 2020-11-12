Holiday
Everyone Deserves A Tiny Cookie On The Edge Of Their Mug
Fact: Things in miniature just taste better.
I don't know about you, but I love a cookie that looks like it could be a part of a Disney film. Sweet, whimsical little treats that are as cute as they are tasty. Whoever thought of cookies that sit on the edge of your mug is a diabolical genius, and I tip my invisible, tiny hat to them.
Whether you make your own or buy a dozen online or at a bakery is up to you. But it's clear that this trend isn't going away any time soon. They are the giant gingerbread houses' diminutive, edible cousin, and they're perfect for Santa, his elves, and whoever else might need a little holiday cheer. (So, basically all of us this year, am I right?) They are three-dimensional with a cutout on two sides designed to perch either on a cup or mug, or even on the edge of a tub of whipped cream if, like me, you have also fully given up on appearances. Thankfully, they're nowhere near as difficult to make as they look, and because they're so little, they bake up quickly and decorating them takes no time at all. Personally, I'm a fan of using a stiff sugar cookie dough for mine, but that's only because I'm dunking it into pumpkin spice coffee, and if I use a gingerbread mix, it's going to cancel out my pricey cream. If I'm just letting it take a swim in Cool Whip (that I decant into crystal because I'm fancy), then all bets are off.
These are a ton of fun, so don't get worried if they're not perfect. You can buy them pre-made, or try your hand at miniature baking. (Where is the mini Paul Hollywood to appreciate the snap of your gingerbread though?)
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.