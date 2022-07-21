Coffee time is the best time for tired parents. If you are still in the preschool years, your toddler has probably watched you making or ordering coffee or tea daily for a little extra energy boost. Naturally, they are curious! Well, now, you can encourage their creativity with the new Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Colorful Café Playset, which will be available in most major retailers Aug. 1. Hasbro gave Romper an exclusive first look at the cutest new toy, which you will definitely want to play with, too.

“Life happens, coffee helps,” Hasbro said in a statement. “Parents and caretakers can now relish in the simple daily joy of ‘coffee o’clock’ even more now that their little ones can enjoy a coffee break of their own!”

Designed for kids ages 3 years and up, this Play-Doh set comes with seven pieces for little baristas to create pretend coffee, tea, frappes, or smoothies. There are five Play-Doh cans in pink, coffee-colored, white, light blue, and orange. The main toy looks like a mini espresso machine, where Play-Doh “whipped cream” comes out to top the beverage, creating make-believe drinks that look good enough to drink! (Maybe make sure your kids have a snack beforehand so they aren’t tempted to sample the Play-Doh.)

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Colorful Café Playset will be available Aug. 1. Hasbro

The playset also contains three plastic “to-go” cups and two straw lids, one colorful mugs, and a cute yellow spoon. Kids can pretend to sit down and enjoy their drink and snack or take it on imaginary errands with them.

Add whipped cream to your Play-Doh drinks with this fun playset. Hasbro

And since you can’t have coffee without a snack, there are several accessories for making food too! Little ones can press Play-Doh into pastries like donuts, cookies, macaroons, cupcakes, and other snacks.

This playset comes with 5 cans of Play-Doh and 7 accessories. Hasbro

Kids can also make colorful fruit using molds on the top of the drink maker, perfect for decorating smoothies, or candy using molds on the bottom of the drink maker.

Kids can create Play-Doh snacks. Hasbro

Kids — and their parents! — will have a blast whipping up drinks and snacks with this fun playset.

The Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Colorful Café Playset will be available at the approximate retail price of $21.99. Shop for it at most major retailers beginning Aug. 1, 2022.