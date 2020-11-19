11 Brutal Stats That Illuminate The Health Care Gap

Healthcare
Some things are still not created equal.
Courtney Hale/Gety
Between the lack of universal health care in the U.S. and the nation’s racist history of segregating people of color and limiting their socioeconomic opportunities, access to achieve and maintain good health is not created equal.
BonninStudio/Stocksy
“Health disparities exist for a constellation of reasons, including but not limited to health care access, education, historically shaped ideologies, socioeconomic status, and inherent biases from health care providers,” says Dr. Melissa Charles, M.D., a clinical research scientist.