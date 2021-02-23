You're Going To Want To Live In Hilary Duff's Mommy & Me Rompers All Day

With spring and summer on the horizon, it's time to start thinking about new wardrobe options. Lucky for you, the new Smash + Tess x Hilary Duff line of rompers has you and your little one covered. Stylish and comfortable, they're the perfect swap out for your faithful winter leggings and sweater combo.

The collection is available on Feb. 23 and includes four kids rompers and four adult styles, two of which are available in different colors. The idea behind these rompers was to create a piece of clothing that looks great styled up or down and is still comfortable enough to wear around the house, especially with so many working from home now. There was also a lot of thought put into the line's size inclusivity with kid's options ranging from 3-6M to 12/13 and adult sizes XXS to XXXL which covers women's sizes 0 to 26.

Prices for the rompers range from $60 to $140, and each piece is super soft thanks to Smash + Tess's signature sustainable fabrics made from bamboo and linen. The four adult styles include a traditional tank and shorts combo, overall pants, a muscle short-sleeve top with long pants, and a tank-pants design with a tie at the waist. Each adult romper also has a coordinating kid's style, so you and your mini can rock matching outfits as the days get warmer.

You can shop the Smash + Tess x Hilary Duff collection online beginning Feb. 23 at 11 AM (EST).