Stores are making holiday shopping easier than ever this year because of the pandemic, and H&M is certainly leading this trend. This year, Black Friday is starting early at the popular retailer, and they're offering weeks of deep discounts on everything from baby shoes to bathroom rugs. We can't all crowd stores and haunt the halls of shopping malls this year, so retailers are making online shopping easy and affordable.

H&M wrote in a press release that they are starting the sale strong by offering 20% off the whole store the weekend of November 14. From there, the deals only get better. The week of November 23, they noted, "H&M Members will receive an early access 30% off everything at HM.com and customers who join H&M’s loyalty program this week will receive a blanket deal of 10% off." (If you're not an H&M member, let me tell you — you need to get on that list. They hand out coupons like candy.) On Black Friday, it's 30% off everything with 50% off select styles that weekend. And don't neglect Cyber Monday. I know all of this is happening online, so it would stand to reason that Cyber Monday would be a wash, but not at H&M — everything will again be 30% off.

Honestly, people like to talk about H&M like it's just a place full of trendy throwaway clothing, but their quality is actually really great, especially for the price. I absolutely love their kids clothes and their home goods, but honestly, I would not have a wardrobe if it wasn't for their chic dresses, shirts, and jeans. Anything from H&M would make a wonderful gift for anyone — including yourself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

