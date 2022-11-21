It’s that time of year again. The weather’s getting colder, the sales are getting bolder, and your neighbor might already be starting to hang up their Christmas lights. Yes, it’s the holiday season. Your to-do list is long, your holiday gift shopping list is even longer, and you still don’t know the best holiday gifts for your neighbors. Don’t panic: we’re here to help.

We’ve put together an list of gift ideas for neighbors that are funny, practical, seasonal, edible, and heartfelt... and we think we’ve done a decent job, if we do say so ourselves. Whether you got someone for your neighborhood’s Secret Santa that’s really hard to shop for, or you want to win the White Elephant planned at the holiday party, there’s something for everyone on our list. Yes, even that sort of annoying guy who's always issuing “friendly reminders” about the HOA Christmas decoration rules. (Property prices are not going to go down because the Richardsons put multicolored lights on their house instead of white, Barry. Calm down.)

The holidays can be stressful, but it's also a good time to appreciate your community and the people who make all your days merry and bright. Or at least the people who water your plants and feed your pets when you go on vacation.

1 Tidings of comfort (eating) & joy "Best of Magnolia Bakery" Sampler Pack Magnolia Bakery $45 See on Magnolia Bakery The holidays are a time when we all just accept the fact that we’re going to be a little bit indulgent, and when it comes to indulgence you can’t top Magnolia Bakery. This sampling of their beloved cupcakes and banana pudding comes in two sizes. The smaller size includes two puddings and two cupcakes, and the larger size includes four puddings and six cupcakes.

2 The only cocktail shaker they’ll ever need Elevated Craft Cocktail Shaker Williams Sonoma $69.95 See on Williams Sonoma Not only is this double-insulated stainless steel cocktail shaker leakproof (and believe me: I’ve tried to get it to leak), but the lid includes measurements in both milliliters and ounces, so you don’t need a separate jigger to pour out your ingredients. Bottoms up, because this is, hands down, our favorite shaker out there.

3 A blanket big enough for everyone Big Blanket Big Blanket Co. $159 See on Big Blanket Co. When we say “big blanket” we mean “big blanket.” This bad boy comes in at a staggering ten feet by ten feet. That’s big enough to snuggle under with partners and even kids with room to spare. Bonus: It makes for the best-ever blanket fort, so your neighbors’ kids will love you for this one, too.

4 Delicious (eco-friendly) snacking Opopop Gourmet Popcorn Kit Amazon $42.99 See on Amazon This gift set comes with a collapsible, reusable popcorn popper that can hold up to ten cups of fresh popcorn and 12 servings of popcorn in four flavors: Lightly Salted, Like Buddahh, Salty Caramel and Vanilla Vanilla. We love that it avoids all the wasteful packaging of microwave popcorn, without having to make popcorn making a whole big production that requires stovetops or clunky electric popcorn makers. Just put your kernels of choice (you can use anything you want) in the Opopop bowl, put on the lid, microwave, and enjoy!

5 Spicy luxury Truff Best Seller Pack Amazon $75 See on Amazon Truffles are magic, infusing anything they touch with rich, earthy deliciousness. So, we absolutely love this set of truffle infused oils and hot sauces from Truff and your neighbors will, too. The whole line of products is amazing and this trio is a great foray into the wonderful world of truffle infused cooking! It’s a perfect holiday gift for neighbors because they will put this on everything.

6 Tricked out charcuterie board Bamboo Charcuterie Board Amazon $35.99 See on Amazon Whomst among us doesn’t love a good charcuterie? Heaping plates of meat and cheese have always been adored but they really seem to be having a cultural moment these days — even butter boards will never surpass them. This handsome board comes with a handy space for assorted crackers and a drawer of cheese knives.

7 Happy flocking holidays Christmas Flamingo Doormat Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon Flamingos are usually associated with summertime, but who’s to say these little birds don’t want to get in on the holiday cheer the same as their penguin brethren? This cheeky doormat is a good white elephant gift or simply a way to make your neighbor chuckle.

8 A sweet holiday Savannah Bee Company Book Of Honey Amazon $49 See on Amazon This set includes a variety of 3-ounce honey jars in a cute book display that’s perfect for gifting. Gourmands and “new-bees” alike (get it?!) will enjoy tasting how much of a difference a little thing like pollen type can make.

9 I scream, you scream... Cuisinart Stainless-Steel Ice Cream Maker Williams Sonoma $99.95 See on Williams Sonoma Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but come on, are we ever not in the mood for ice cream? This easy-to-use device produces up to two quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt, or sorbet in as little as 25 minutes. Your neighbors will love experimenting with new flavors and add-ins, and there’s even a recipe guide to get them started.

10 Desktop humidifier Hey Dewey Humidifier Hey Dewey $59.95 See on Hey Dewey Winter can be beautiful, but it’s not so great for your skin, sinuses, and your body’s overall moisture goals. This rechargeable wireless humidifier is the perfect size for bedside tables and offices, to keep your neighbors properly hydrated all day long.

11 Rockin’ around the Christmas tree Victrola Vintage Record Player Amazon $49.98 See on Amazon Everything old is new again and we love this throwback favorite. This suitcase-style record player has impressive speakers, so your neighbors can get the most out of their old vinyls (or the vinyls they’ve only recently started collecting, and Bluetooth capability so they can also stream their favorite digital tunes.

12 Christmas is for the birds Christmas Tree Bird Feeder Amazon $22.99 $29.99 See on Amazon We don’t have scientific proof but we strongly suspect non-migratory birds who stick around in the colder winter months love the holidays. So, why not get them a Christmas tree of their own (that also keeps them fed as the snows start to fall). We love this as a holiday gift for neighbors because we know they’ll love it and you’ll still get to look at it in their yard!

13 Picnic in style Luxe Family Picnic Basket Amazon $39.99 See on Amazon Depending on where you live, the idea of going on a picnic may feel like a summer pipedream, but we love this as a holiday gift for neighbors that promises that warmer weather will eventually come. The insulated basket has enough room for all your foods and contains a separate compartment for dishes, utensils, and stemware, because “outdoor dining” doesn’t mean you have to lower your standards.

14 A fun mystery game to solve together 'Sherlock Holmes: Consulting Detective' Game Amazon $57.99 See on Amazon This unique game is somewhere between a “choose your own adventure” and an escape room. Solve 10 mysterious cases by interviewing suspects, searching newspapers and exploring London for clues, all from the comfort of your home. Once you think you know whodunnit, compare your detective skills to those of Holmes himself. This game can be played solo or with friends, say, your favorite neighbors.

15 The latest from Smitten Kitchen Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics For Your Forever Files Amazon $24.99 $35 See on Amazon Smitten Kitchen is where we get some of our very favorite recipes. Author Deb Perelman has already whipped up meals that have made it into our dinner rotations and we expect the delicious treats from her latest book will continue that trend for your neighbors.

16 A cup of cheer Glass Tea Set Amazon $37.99 $45.99 See on Amazon We’re obsessed with this unique glass teapot. So dainty, but strong enough to withstand the microwave, dishwasher, and even stove top. Set includes the tea pot, four cups, and an infuser for your neighbor’s favorite blends.

17 A little nostalgic decor Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Amazon $22.89 $34.99 See on Amazon “I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It's not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love!” Yes, the iconic tree from that holiday classic Merry Christmas Charlie Brown can now be your neighbors’, complete with single ornament and Linus’ favorite security blanket.

18 Are we forgetting something? Kevin's Mom Garden Flag Etsy $17.95 See on Etsy The perfect addition to any holiday decor, this flag, emblazoned with Kate McCallister’s face, is the pefect way to capture the chaos, nostalgia, and fun of the holidays.

19 Just like Grandma used to make Recipe Binder Amazon $25.98 $37.99 See on Amazon Some of our favorite holiday traditions are all the foods we make, and we’re willing to bet your neighbor is no exception. This is a convenient, cute way to gather all the family recipes in one place.

20 For the neighbor you really adore Best Neighbor Ever Mugs Amazon $22.95 See on Amazon The perfect holiday gift for neighbors whose love language is “words of affirmation.” You can show your neighbors you love them, or you can just straight up tell them with this set of two extremely explicit mugs.

Now that we’ve given you some ideas, go out there and be the best neighbor you can be with these perfect holiday gifts for neighbors.