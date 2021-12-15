This set of wines is a collaboration between SIMI Winery and Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club, and it includes a chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon. A percentage of proceeds from sales goes toward The Readership, which champions diverse new authors and indie bookstores.
This stunning candlestick holder is unique while being neutral enough to go with most decor. It’s available in several colors too, but if this isn’t quite what you had in mind, Virginia Sin has tons of other great hostess gifts like matchstick holders or bookends.