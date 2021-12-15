Holidays

the best hostess holiday gifts that are original and don't suck
Miniseries, Getty images

14 Original Holiday Hostess Gifts

These winners won’t get regifted.

by Grace Gallagher
The Editor's Collection Set Of Two Bottles
Simi Winery
This set of wines is a collaboration between SIMI Winery and Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club, and it includes a chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon. A percentage of proceeds from sales goes toward The Readership, which champions diverse new authors and indie bookstores.
Duo Candlestick
Virgina Sin
This stunning candlestick holder is unique while being neutral enough to go with most decor. It’s available in several colors too, but if this isn’t quite what you had in mind, Virginia Sin has tons of other great hostess gifts like matchstick holders or bookends.

Tap