If you're in the middle of a home decor project or have been inspired to start one, Black Friday may be a good day to get everything you need at a steep discount. A lot of the major box stores will definitely be welcoming shoppers that day, but is HomeGoods open on Black Friday 2020? They're bound to have some decorative finishing touches your space needs, and it'll be easier to do all your shopping in one trip, right?

Well, good news, HomeGoods is open on Black Friday (which is Nov. 27, by the way). According to a company spokesperson, most locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday, but you may want to call your local store to confirm, just in case. If you're someone who likes to get an early start on Black Friday shopping, though, you'll have to stick to the HomeGoods' website on Thanksgiving Day because stores will be closed so employees can enjoy the holiday with their families.

Frequent HomeGoods shoppers know that the store offers steep discounts and amazing deals all day every day, so they won't be having any Black Friday specific sales. However, since foot traffic will likely be higher than normal on Nov. 27, products will still fly off the shelves quickly, so the earlier you get there, the better chances you'll have of snagging the really good stuff.

If the pandemic has you feeling uncomfortable doing any in-person shopping on Black Friday, no problem because you can safely browse the ever-changing HomeGoods' selection online. Regardless of whether you're physically in the store or filling your online shopping cart, you'll find all kinds of home essentials and decor for yourself or to give as gifts. No pressure on buying gifts for other people though, it's been a long year and you deserve to spoil yourself with some good deals.