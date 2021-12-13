Holidays

12 Homes With Epic Christmas Lights Displays

All is calm, all is bright.

by Grace Gallagher
Have you ever seen a Christmas tree on a roof? Brimming with details like a field of lollipops, Santa pulling his sleigh, and lights on every surface, the house is the definition of merry and bright.Chuck Savage/The Image Bank, Getty Images
Christmas, but make it pink and purple. It doesn’t get much cuter than flamingos wearing Santa hats, a bubblegum pink door, colorful icicle lights, and blue and purple Christmas trees.Greg Pease/Stone, Getty Images

Tap