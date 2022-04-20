Earth Day

exploring nature is one way to celebrate earth day with kids
Ippei Naoi/Getty images

15 Ways To Celebrate Earth Day With Kids

Enjoying, appreciating, and protecting the great outdoors.

by Ashley Ziegler
The most obvious way to celebrate Earth Day with kids is by helping them plant something. Have them start their own veggie garden, plant a tree nearby, or pick out some seeds to plant at a local nursery. Kids will love it. Chalisa Thammapatanakul / EyeEm, Getty Images
If you live nearby a science museum, take the kids to check out all of the different exhibits that have to do with earth. Check out your museum’s website before you head over, because there may be special kid activities you can attend. Peter M. Fisher, Getty Images

