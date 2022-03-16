MENU
News
Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images
7 Tips To Help You
Save Money
At The Gas Pump As Prices Skyrocket
Because it’s hurting all of our wallets.
by
Jamie Kenney
March 16, 2022
Xavier Lorenzo/Moment/Getty Images
Gas prices are
really, really
high right now
due to several current events and factors
. So here are a few tips for how to save a little extra money at the pump right now.
#1. There’s An App For That
There’s no shortage of apps to help you find cheap gas near you, from
Waze
,
Gas Buddy
,
Gas Guru
,
AAA
, and
Geico
can all lead you to the best price at the pump!
San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images
Tap
March 16. 2022
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.