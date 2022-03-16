News

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: Prices for gas at an Exxon gas station on Capitol Hill are seen March 14,...
Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images

7 Tips To Help You Save Money At The Gas Pump As Prices Skyrocket

Because it’s hurting all of our wallets.

by Jamie Kenney

Xavier Lorenzo/Moment/Getty Images

Gas prices are really, really high right now due to several current events and factors. So here are a few tips for how to save a little extra money at the pump right now.

#1. There’s An App For That

There’s no shortage of apps to help you find cheap gas near you, from Waze, Gas Buddy, Gas Guru, AAA, and Geico can all lead you to the best price at the pump!San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images

