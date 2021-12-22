Here’s How To Get A Free At-Home Covid Test For Yourself & Your Kids

As a new, highly-transmissible variant of Covid-19 takes hold in the United States, causing a surge of cases ahead of the Christmas holiday, more and more families are seeking access to at-home Covid-19 tests. Unfortunately, obtaining an at-home test isn’t always as easy as stopping in at your local pharmacy. In an effort to increase Americans’ access to free at-home Covid-19 tests, President Joe Biden has purchased half a billion tests, which he plans to give away free of charge. Here’s how to get a free at-home Covid-19 test from either the White House or elsewhere.

At-home Covid-19 tests, also called rapid antigen tests, enable families to check for the virus at home in a way that is fast and easy to self-administer. While at-home tests are more likely to return false-negative results than PCR laboratory tests, they can still provide a way to mitigate exposure and transmission risks. Currently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends self-testing if you experience Covid-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus. The CDC also recommends using self-testing before attending large indoor gatherings or meeting with unvaccinated children, older individuals, immunocompromised individuals, and those at-risk of experiencing severe illness from Covid-19.

But many have found at-home tests, which tend to include two tests and cost anywhere from $14 to upwards of $30 or more, are hard to come by or simply too expensive. That’s a large part of why the Biden administration has been pushing to expand access to at-home testing. In early December, Biden announced plans to make at-home tests available for distribution through local community health centers and rural clinics while also revealing that those with private insurance could have the cost of at-home Covid-19 tests reimbursed by their insurance starting in January.

Speaking from the White House on Dec. 21, Biden revealed his administration was taking things one step further by purchasing half a billion at-home rapid tests, which he planned to distribute to Americans free of charge. “The federal government will purchase one half billion — that’s not million; billion with a ‘B’ — additional at-home rapid tests, with deliveries starting in January,” Biden said. “We’ll be getting these tests to Americans for free. And we’ll have websites where you can get them delivered to your home.”

How To Get A Free At-Home Covid-19 Test From The White House (When It’s Available)

According to the White House, the half a billion at-home rapid tests recently ordered by the president are not expected to become available for distribution until sometime in January. Until then, the White House is still in process of setting up a system to get those tests out to Americans. That system will reportedly include a yet-to-be-announced website, where Americans will go to reserve their at-home Covid-19 test.

“We will make the website available as soon as these tests are available,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “They will start to be available in January.”

But the White House has not yet revealed how many at-home Covid-19 tests will be made available to each household or if limitations such as income requirements will be placed on who can receive a free test. “We are providing an opportunity — another opportunity or ability for people to... go on a website and request a test if their preference is to get that test to their home,” Psaki said. “Not everybody will do that, but we want people who want to do that — who want to get tested, who want to request tests that way — to have that ability.”

Until Then, Are At-Home Covid-19 Tests Available For Free Anywhere Else?

At the moment, finding a free at-home Covid-19 test can take some work. But they are out there — at least for some families in certain states.

Some States Will Mail Tests To You

Residents of some counties in Washington state and New Hampshire can access free at-home Covid-19 tests through Say Yes! Covid Test, a website has partnered with public health departments in select communities.

Residents of Colorado can have a free at-home Covid-19 test delivered right to their house through a program established by the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment. To order a test, residents must complete an enrollment form online.

Families in Iowa can also request a free at-home test kit via mail or local pick-up through the Test Iowa website.

A Few Local Health Departments Have Tests Available For Pickup

Residents in Maryland’s Anne Arundel County can pick up a maximum of two free rapid at-home tests at various distribution sites throughout the county while supplies last. An updated list of distribution sites can be found on the county’s website. Be sure to check your local health department’s website.

Try Your Local Library

Residents in a handful of states can head to their local library and take home a free at-home Covid-19 test along with their next great read.

Libraries in multiple counties across Ohio, including Geauga County and Brown County are providing at-home Covid-19 tests to residents via a first-come, first-served basis.

At least eight libraries in Washington, D.C. began providing residents with free at-home tests on Wednesday.

In Arizona, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health partnered with the county library system to offer free at-home test kits on a first-come, first-served basis at all 18 of the county’s library branches.

Families in other states and areas are encouraged to check with their local library or health department to see if they may be offering a similar service.