Gardening 101

Two pumpkins on the vine in a pumpkin patch


Tips For Growing Pumpkins This Fall

Charlie Brown’s got nothing on your.

by Grace Gallagher

Time it right.

Because of their size, it takes pumpkins a long time grow. Full pumpkins have a gestation period of about 130 days and mini pumpkins take around 95 days. Early summer is a good time to plant seeds if you want large, Halloween gourds.Natalia Ganelin/Moment/Getty Images

Prep your soil.

Missed your window this year? No biggie. Use this fall to prep your soil so you’ll be ready to plant seeds in the spring. Compost, leaves, and even manure make rich soil pumpkin plants thrive in.Shutterstock

