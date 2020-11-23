Here's How To Help Pay It Forward To Our Military Families This Thanksgiving

Military families sacrifice so much so that we can live our lives knowing that we are safe from foreign enemies. They put in the hours, spend time away from loved ones, and move all over the world so we don't have to. This Thanksgiving, consider giving back to these families, and making their day just a bit brighter.
There are a ton of ways you can help, but the best is by supporting them regularly. If you're friends with a military family, or you have a military member in your fam, ask them what you can do. Maybe it's babysitting, maybe it's sending deodorant care packages, or whatever else they need. But if you don't know anyone, there are groups out there that are set up for civilians like us to help the military and their amazing families when they could use the extra boost... like during the holidays. Imagine being miles from your family, your partner is in some far-flung region of who knows where, and you've got to make the holidays special for your kids. It would be a challenge, right? That's why these groups/foundations exist (and I, for one, am so grateful to be able to help in any way I can).