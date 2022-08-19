Home

Fresh cut flowers in vase on kitchen window sill
Tips For Keeping Cut Flowers Fresh

From vodka to pennies, these hacks will help your fresh cut flowers last.

by Grace Gallagher

Add pennies to the water.

Time to dig around in your bag for an old penny because they’re great for keep flowers fresh. The copper acts as an antibacterial and fungicide. Pennies from before 1982 have way more copper than current ones.Elva Etienne/Moment/Getty Images

Soak hydrangea stems in hot water.

Hydrangeas are gorgeous but they can often wilt quickly. Before you toss them, try plunking the stems in boiling water for about 30 seconds. Then, return them to lukewarm water, and in a few hours they should perk up.Shutterstock

