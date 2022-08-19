MENU
Home
gollykim/E+/Getty Images
Tips For Keeping Cut Flowers Fresh
From vodka to pennies, these hacks will help your fresh cut flowers last.
by
Grace Gallagher
Aug. 19, 2022
Add pennies to the water.
Time to dig around in your bag for an old penny because they’re great for keep flowers fresh. The copper acts as an antibacterial and fungicide. Pennies from before 1982 have way more copper than current ones.
Elva Etienne/Moment/Getty Images
Soak hydrangea stems in hot water.
Hydrangeas are gorgeous but they can often wilt quickly. Before you toss them, try plunking the stems in boiling water for about 30 seconds. Then, return them to lukewarm water, and in a few hours they should perk up.
Shutterstock
Tap
Aug. 19. 2022
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Amplifying Our Voices
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.