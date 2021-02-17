26 Raw & Beautiful Birth Photos That Capture The Magic Of New Life

Childbirth is a uniquely powerful experience to both partake in and witness. It's this power and magic that birth photographers, such as the winners of this year's International Association of Professional Birth Photographers' annual photography contest, attempt to capture. Full of the tender intimate moments and raw emotions, these 26 award-winning birth photos beautifully capture the magic and realness of welcoming a new life into the world.

The International Association of Professional Birth Photographers recently revealed the winning photographs of its 10th annual Birth Photography Image Competition, noting that this year’s entrants were a particularly special group as they’d demonstrated an ability to adapt and overcome the challenges that came with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Despite hundreds of birth photographers worldwide having lost a majority of their work and income in 2020 due to the global pandemic, we are incredibly thankful for and proud of the entrants of this year’s competition," the association said. "In spite of the hardships we endured as a community, this competition represents the resilience birth photographers have shown to overcome unforeseen challenges."

Readers should take note that birth photography is often graphic and can include nudity, blood, or other bodily fluids. Those who don't wish to view such images should consider this their warning to stop scrolling. Otherwise, browse the full list of 2021 Birth Photography Image Competition winners and their stunning photographs below:

1 "Daddy's Girls" Ashley Marston — Ashley Marston Birth Photography Ashley Marston of Ashley Marston Birth Photography from Canada won First Place with their photograph “Daddy’s Girls.” This photo also won the Member’s Choice Award for Best in Postpartum.

2 “The Origin Of Life.” Charlene Förster — Charlene Förster Fotografie Charlene Förster of Charlene Förster Fotografie from Germany won Best in Birth Details with their photograph “The Origin Of Life.” This photo also won the Members' Choice Award for Best in Birth Details.

3 “The Greatest Love in the World” Anne Lucy Silva Barbosa — Anne Lucy Fotografia Anne Lucy Silva Barbosa of Anne Lucy Fotografia in Brazil won Best in Delivery for their photograph “The Greatest Love in the World.” This photo also won the Members’ Choice Award for Best Overall.

4 “Reach Down. He's Almost Here” Dana Jacobs — Dana Jacobs Photography Dana Jacobs of Dana Jacobs Photography in the United States won Best in Labor for their photograph “Reach Down. He's Almost Here.”

5 "Nourish" Jami Edgar — Touch of Hart Photography Jami Edgar of Touch of Hart Photography in the United States won Best in Fresh 48 for their photograph “Nourish.”

6 “My Body, My Birth” Hanna Hill — Hanna Hill Photography Hanna Hill of Hanna Hill Photography in the United States won Best in Postpartum for their photograph “My Body, My Birth.”

7 “Grace” Danny Merz — Danny Merz | Geburtsreportage Danny Merz of Danny Merz | Geburtsreportage from Germany won the Members' Choice Award for Best in Delivery for their photograph “Grace.”

8 “Nursing A Newborn” Carey Lippert — Carey Lauren Photos & Film Carey Lippert of Carey Lauren Photos & Film in the United States won the Members' Choice Award for Best in Fresh 48 for their photograph “Nursing A Newborn.”

9 “Primal Shapes of Birth” Laura Brink — Rewild Her Laura Brink of Rewild Her in Australia won the Members' Choice Award for Best in Labor for their photograph “Primal Shapes of Birth.”

10 “The Strength Within You Is Greater Than Any Storm” Lisa Phillips — Lisa Phillips Photography Lisa Phillips of Lisa Phillips Photography in the United States won an honorable mention for their photograph “The Strength Within You Is Greater Than Any Storm.”

11 “The Miracle of Life In Your Hands” Nora Dalmasso — Nora Dalmasso Fotografia Nora Dalmasso of Nora Dalmasso Fotografia in Argentina won an honorable mention for their photograph “The Miracle of Life In Your Hands.”

12 “You And You And Me” Brittany Knapik — The Birth Story Collective Brittany Knapik of The Birth Story Collective in the United States won an honorable mention for their photograph “You And You And Me.”

13 “A Mother’s Guidance” Cat Fancote — Capturing Birth Cat Fancote of Capturing Birth in Australia won an honorable mention for their photograph “A Mother’s Guidance.”

14 “Home Birth in a Pandemic” Ashley Marston — Ashley Marston Photography Ashley Marston of Ashley Marston Photography in Canada won an honorable mention for their photograph “Home Birth in a Pandemic.”

15 “A Dose of Mother Nature” Jessica Henderson — Jessica Henderson Photography Jessica Henderson of Jessica Henderson Photography in Australia won an honorable mention for their photograph “A Dose of Mother Nature.”

16 “Welcome Little Woman” Kate Kennedy — Kennedy Birth Photography Kate Kennedy of Kennedy Birth Photography in Australia won an honorable mention for their photograph “Welcome Little Woman.”

17 “Birthing Queen” Kate Kennedy — Kennedy Birth Photography Kate Kennedy of Kennedy Birth Photography in Australia won a second honorable mention for their photograph “Birthing Queen.”

18 “Examining Every Detail” Lisa Phillips — Lisa Phillips Photography Lisa Phillips of Lisa Phillips Photography in the United States won a second honorable mention for their photograph “Examining Every Detail.”

19 “Reborn” Rianna Cross — Birthspoke Rianna Cross of Birthspoke in Australia won an honorable mention for their photograph “Reborn.”

20 “When Time Stands Still” Ashley Marston — Ashley Marston Birth Photography Ashley Marston of Ashley Marston Birth Photography from Canada won an honorable mention for their photograph “When Time Stands Still.”

21 “Of All Our Travels, This Journey Will Be Our Greatest” Dana Jacobs — Dana Jacobs Photography Dana Jacobs of Dana Jacobs Photography in the United States won an honorable mention for their photograph “Of All Our Travels, This Journey Will Be Our Greatest.”

22 “The Journey Traveled For You” Paulina Splechta — Paulina Splechta Photography Paulina Splechta of Paulina Splechta Photography in the United States won an honorable mention for their photograph “The Journey Traveled For You.”

23 “Underwater” Dania Watson — Lauren and Douglas Dania Watson of Lauren and Douglas in Australia won an honorable mention for their photograph “Underwater.”

24 “This Moment 2020” Kandyce Wagar — Songbird and Oak Photography Kandyce Wagar of Songbird and Oak Photography in Canada won an honorable mention for their photograph “This Moment 2020.”

25 “Erupting into Being” Laura Brink — Rewild Her Laura Brink of Rewild Her in Australia won an honorable mention for their photograph “Erupting into Being.”