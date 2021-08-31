IKEA Wants To Give You Store Credit For Your Old Furniture

You know that Kallax cube shelving unit you have holding toys and games in your kids’ room? IKEA wants to buy that back. The Swedish-based furniture retailer is looking to give its used furniture a second life in an effort to become a more circular business. IKEA announced plans to bring its Buy Back & Resell service to the United States on Monday, starting with a three-week pilot program in Pennsylvania.

“At IKEA, we are passionate about making sustainable living easy and affordable for the many, and want to be part of a future that’s better for both people and the planet,” Jennifer Keesson, IKEA U.S.’ country sustainability manager, said in a statement released by the retailer. “We hope the Buy Back & Resell service inspires our customers to live a more sustainable life at home while giving their used furniture another life and a second home.”

What Is IKEA’s Buy Back & Resell Program?

Through the Buy Back & Resell program, IKEA will buy back gently used IKEA furniture, giving out store credit in return for the items. Those items will then be sold at a discount in IKEA’s “As Is” section, enabling another family to breathe new life into the item.

While anyone can purchase an item IKEA has bought back, only IKEA Family members will be given the opportunity to sell their items back to IKEA in exchange for store credit. Luckily, becoming an IKEA Family member is free.

Will IKEA Buy Back Anything?

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Not every piece of old IKEA furniture will be bought back by the furniture retailer. Children’s and baby products such as cribs and changing tables, beds and bed frames, modular wardrobes, sofas, armchairs, upholstered or leather products, as well as outdoor furniture are not currently eligible for the Buy Back & Resell program. Items that contain glass (such as mirrors) or furniture that has been “hacked” or otherwise modified are also not eligible.

According to IKEA, the Buy Back & Resell service is for fully assembled and functional IKEA furniture only. “All products will be reviewed based on condition, age, and functionality,” IKEA noted in a press release about the program Monday. “With safety at the forefront, all recalled products and particular categories of products such as Chests of Drawers, will not be accepted.” Although IKEA’s commitment to safety may frustrate some potential sellers, it’s good news for the families who’ll be looking to purchase a gently-used Billy bookcase at a great price.

How Do You Start A Buy Back Request?

For now, IKEA has launched its Buy Back & Resell service as a limited pilot program. From August 30 to September 19, IKEA Family members near its Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, location can access the exclusive benefit. Those interested in participating in the program must begin by reviewing the buy-back requirements at IKEA’s website before completing their online buy-back form. According to IKEA, you must fill out the online form and have received a buy back quote prior to bringing your item into the Conshohocken store.