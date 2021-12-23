MENU
Food & Drink
Taylor Hill, Getty images
11 Mouthwatering Ina Garten Holiday Recipes
If it’s good enough for Jeffrey, it’s good enough for Christmas.
by
Grace Gallagher
Dec. 23, 2021
For a meal the whole family will devour, try Ina’s
baked rigatoni with lamb ragu
. This recipe can be made the night before and refrigerated so you have more time to relax (or find all those batteries you need for new toys).
The Picture Pantry/Alloy/Getty Images
Light enough that you’ll have room for a hearty dinner, but festive and tasty enough to feel like a treat, Ina’s
fig and goat cheese toasts
make a lovely Christmas appetizer. These are a good reason to splurge on the good, syrupy balsamic vinegar.
mariannehope/RooM/Getty Images
Tap
Dec. 23. 2021
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.