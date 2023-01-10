Parents Warned Again To "Stop Using" Recalled Inclined Sleepers After More Infant Deaths

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has re-issued a recall of two inclined infant sleepers —the Fisher-Price Rock n Play and the Kids2 Rocking Sleeper. All told, these products have been linked to the deaths of 115 children. At least 12 of these deaths occurred after the products’ initial April 2019 recalls — eight in connection to the Fisher-Price Rock n Play and four with the Kids2 Rocking Sleeper .

“I urge all parents, grandparents, and caregivers to follow the guidance of this announcement and stop using these products immediately,” pleaded CPSC chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric. He also noted that it is illegal to distribute or sell these products anywhere, including on the resale market.

In the years since the recall of the listed sleepers, the Biden administration has taken concrete steps to improve standards in infant sleep products via the May 2022 passage of the Safe Sleep for Babies Act. This legislation prohibits the manufacture, sale, or distribution of crib bumpers or inclined sleepers with an incline of 10 degrees or more for infants. At the time, Dr. Moira Szilagyi, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) praised the passage of the bill.

“Despite what the science shows, crib bumpers and inclined sleepers have remained on the market and store shelves, misleading parents into thinking they are safe and leading to dozens of preventable infant deaths,” Szilagyi said. “No family should ever experience this tragedy ... parents will have the long overdue peace of mind that these dangerous products can no longer find their way into their homes.”

Unfortunately, however, while these products may not be sold in big box stores, secondhand markets and even well-intended donations or use of hand-me-downs mean that these products remain in many homes.

“I urge all stores, including online marketplaces, to review the products being donated or listed and stop all recalled products from being sold,” Hoehn-Saric says. In a tweet, he added that this reannouncement can and should prompt families to be mindful of what other products could pose a danger to children.

“This serves as an important reminder to check around your home for unsafe products that could put your family at risk. If any caregiver has concerns about whether a product is safe for their baby, they can look for recalls at http://SaferProducts.gov.”

The AAP recommends that all infants should sleep on flat and firm surfaces, by themselves, without any bumpers, soft bedding, pillows, or stuffed toys.