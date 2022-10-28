Amazon
Erin Harding and Morgan Doane’s Instagram account @houseplantclub is truly a visual paradise. Their new book, How To Plant A Room: And Grow A Happy Home ($16.99), is just as satisfying to leaf through. Keep reading for a peek of all the #plantshelfie inspo it has to offer.
Good things come to those who wait, as this cluster of avocado seed planters proves.
TIP: “One of the easiest ways to determine which plants work best in which light, is to think about them in their natural environment,” advise Harding and Doane.