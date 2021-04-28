Few things are more life-altering than leaving the hospital and bringing your new baby home as a brand new parent. The hospital might be a loud, virtually sleepless environment with bad food and uncomfortable beds, but it did include labor and delivery nurses — who are basically angels on earth — and your home... definitely doesn’t. That very first night home with your new baby is full of all the feels: you’re excited, you’re thrilled to be home, you’re incredibly emotional, you’re terrified you’re going to do something wrong, you’re completely exhausted, and you’re just so full of love. No wonder you want to share it with your friends and followers on Instagram.

It can be hard to find the words to sum up what you’re feeling that first day home, especially if you don’t want to go into too much detail or get too honest on your Instagram feed. So, whether you want to keep the caption short and sweet, make it funny to make light of how serious everything feels, or show how in love you are with your newborn, I’ve got you covered. Below are a whole bunch of Instagram captions that are perfect for describing what it’s like to be home with your newborn for the first time ever.

Funny Captions For When Things Get Real

This home runs on cuddles and caffeine.

Will cuddle for milk!

“A sleeping baby is really good at doing the one thing you don’t get to do anymore.” — Linda Poindexter

“Having a new baby is like suddenly getting the world’s worst roommate.” — Anne Lamott

I don’t want to sleep like a baby, I want to sleep like my husband.

Do you think if I call the labor and delivery nurses and beg a lot they’ll come to my house to help us out tonight?

“Sleep is like the unicorn — it is rumored to exist, but I doubt I will see any.” — Dr. Seuss

“A perfect example of minority rule is a baby in the house.” — Milwaukee Journal

Cheers to a new kind of bottle service.

We are now officially in charge of another human being. Wish us luck.

Party at the crib. For one of us, at least.

Shutterstock

Sentimental Captions When You’re Feeling All The Feels

"Just when you think you know love, someone little comes along to remind you just how big it really is." —Unknown

“I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living, my baby you'll be.” — Love You Forever by Robert Munsch

“Having my baby fall asleep in my arms takes away all of my worries and stresses. A sense of complete and total peace comes over me.” — Maria Jose Ovalle

Welcome home, little one. We are so happy to begin this journey with you.

A baby makes love stronger, the days shorter, the nights longer, savings smaller, and a home happier.

“How wonderful life is, now you’re in the world.” — Elton John

I wonder if you’ll ever understand just how much of me belongs to you.

“Such a big miracle in such a small person.” — Unknown

“All those cliches, those things you hear about having a baby and motherhood — all of them are true. And all of them are the most beautiful things you will ever experience.” —Penelope Cruz

“A new baby marks the beginnings of all things — wonder, hope, and a beautiful dream of possibilities.” — Unknown

“Having a baby is a life-changer. It gives you a whole other perspective on why you wake up every day.” — Unknown

Sweet Captions Only Other Moms Will Relate To