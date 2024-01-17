Posting pictures of you and your partner is fun, but it can sometimes be a little bit challenging. Aside from finding a picture of you that you both like (this is especially tough for the nitpickers and self-critics out there), the real difficulty is finding the perfect couples caption. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but let’s not dismiss the power of words just yet. The right couples caption is going to be what makes a picture really pop, so we’ve rounded up sweet, romantic, funny, and sexy captions for you to use with your next adorable couples selfie.

Instagram Captions For Married Couples

You’re probably past the point in your relationship where you’re sharing every cute selfie and shouting your love from the rooftops every chance you get (that’s what the wedding was for), but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to put out a little digital PDA every now and then. You’ve got to keep that spark alive! So whether you need a caption for a wedding anniversary or just want to show people that you and your partner are still just as in love as ever, here are some of the best Instagram captions for married couples.

Who says romance dies after you get married?

I still do.

Me and my forever Valentine.

IDK, I mean, I’ll probably keep them at this point. What do you think?

They liked it, so they put a ring on it.

“You're still the one I run to/ The one that I belong to/ You're still the one I want for life./ You're still the one that I love/ The only one I dream of/ You're still the one I kiss goodnight...” — Shania Twain

Still over the moon [I/they] said yes.

We’re just like Romeo and Juliet... minus our family’s hating each other and the whole tragic ending thing...

“You are part of my existence, part of myself. You have been in every line I have ever read.” —Charles Dickens

I’ve never been so happy being stuck with someone.

Who knew when I met you I met forever...?

Married, but not boring.

It’s a married people thing.

And they lived happily ever after...

My safe space.

Life is hard; you make it a little easier.

You are my heart.

“I would not wish for any companion in the world but you.” — Shakespeare

Still laughing together after all this time.

“Just in case you ever foolishly forget, I’m never not thinking of you.” — Virginia Woolf

Instagram Captions For New Couples In The Honeymoon Phase

There’s nothing quite like new love. Because the games to get there can be tedious and annoying, so once you can drop all that and just openly say to your partner, and everyone else, “Hey! I really like you, actually” there’s a sense of elation and relief. Times like this call for flirty captions. Sweet captions. New relationship captions that lean in to the idea that you’re in love and it’s fun, but also don’t move too fast. It can be a delicate balance and hard to come up with, so here are an assortment of options for you.

Love finds you when you least expect it.

Can’t wait to see where the adventure takes us.

I always said someday my prince(ss) would come.

Good things come to those who wait.

“... but I can’t help falling in love with you.”

My favorite person to daydream about.

I’m so happy I swiped right.

The peanut butter to my jelly.

I love being their big/little spoon.

Better together.

You’re everything I didn’t know I needed.

Remember when I said I didn’t like PDA? About that: exceptions have been made.

“You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss

“I’ll eat you up, I love you so.” — Where The Wild Things Are

More than just friends and loving it.

Just look at these adorable little nerds...

“You fill up my senses like night in the forest/ Like the mountains in springtime, like a walk in the rain.” — John Denver

So this is love...

“Never knew I could feel like this...” —Moulin Rouge

I could get used to this.

Instagram Captions For Long-Term Couples

But what about when you’re not married, but you’re hardly a new couple? Certainly, that doesn’t mean your days of posting adorable couple pics have come to an end. This calls for romantic captions with a sense of humor; and never dismiss the value in a quote about love as a solid caption. (Hey, who’s going to convey an idea better than Shakespeare?) Here are some couples caption ideas for a date, a romantic vacation, or just one of those cozy snuggly days that you want to share with the world.

When you’re with the right person, it always feels new.

There are plenty of fish in the sea, but I found my lobster!

“Home is wherever I’m with you.”

Our love goes on and on...

Here’s to the wonderful human who always brings me snacks from the store.

Love is flowers and poetry, but TRUE love is sending each other memes while you’re on the toilet and then running out to make sure they watched.

I can buy myself flowers... but this one still picks them up for me so I don’t have to.

Today I love you a little bit less than I will tomorrow.

“The only one for me is you and you for me: so happy together.” — The Turtles

It just keeps getting better.

Find someone who can match your energy... and also someone who understands that your energy will inevitably turn into anxiety and knows how to calm you down.

“Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” — Emily Brontë

Let’s stay this cute forever.

Forever my best friend.

“Doubt though the stars are fire; doubt thou the sun doth move; Doubt truth to be a liar; But never doubt I love.” — Shakespeare

Every day I’m so happy we chose each other.

How lucky are we?

“Love is not affectionate feeling, but a steady wish for the loved person's ultimate good as far as it can be obtained.” — C.S. Lewis

Here’s to another [X] years of driving each other pleasantly crazy.

Everything is better with you beside me.

