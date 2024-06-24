As summer approaches, it’s time to fire up the grill, turn on the sprinkler, and spend as much time as possible with friends and family. And when you’re a kid, if you’re lucky, your friends and family are the same people. That’s right — it’s officially Cousin Season! Near or far, seen every day or only on special family get-togethers, there’s no relationship our children have that we love watching more than this. And, needless to say, Cousin Season also comes with the expectation of lots and lots of adorable pictures. That means your Instagram captions for cousins better be as ready to go as the grill and sprinkler. It can be hard in the moment to come up with something clever or cute, so here are some ideas to help you document this special relationship.

Funny Instagram Captions for Cousins

Cousins? More like Chaos-ins.

A (2/3/4+)-kid wrecking crew.

Everyone has that one cousin. They’re ALL that one cousin.

It’s a cousin thing.

Brothers from other mothers/Sisters from other misters.

Cousins: the friends you can never stay mad at because it would upset Grandma.

Who needs screen time when you have your favorite cousin(s)?

Here comes trouble.

Playing with cousins: because it’s cheaper than yet another extracurricular activity.

Life without cousins would be like a sundae without whipped cream.

Sweet Instagram Captions for Cousins

Friends come and go, but cousins are for life.

Born cousins, growing up siblings.

I hope they remember these days with as much joy as I feel watching them.

So this is love...

Can’t wait to see what’s in store with these kiddos.

The first friend each of them ever had.

I remember when their dad/mom and I used to play like this.

No one will ever love and understand you quite like your cousin.

I love how they love each other.

Built-in buddies for life.

Quotable Instagram Captions for Cousins

“A cousin is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” — Marion C. Garretty

“My dear young cousin, if there's one thing I've learned over the eons, it's that you can't give up on your family, no matter how tempting they make it.” — Rick Riordan

“Cousins are people that are ready-made friends, you have laughed with them and remember good times from a young age, you have fights with them, but you always know you love each other, they are a better thing than brothers and sisters and friends cause they all pieced together as one.” — Courteney Cox

“Cousins are like stars: you can’t always see them but you always know they’re there.” —Unknown

“Cousins are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer.” — Ed Cunningham

“In my cousin I find my second self.” — Isabel Norton

“Cousins are like celebrities for little kids. If little kids had a People magazine, cousins would be on the cover. Cousins are the barometers of how fun a family get-together will be. ‘Are the cousins going to be there?’ Fun!” — Jim Gaffigan

“A cousin sees the first tear, catches the second, and stops the third.” — Unknown

“Side by side or miles apart, cousins are connected by the heart.” — Unknown

“We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun.” — A.A. Milne

A very Merry Cousin Season to you and yours — and be sure to print a few of those photos for the grandparents, you hear?