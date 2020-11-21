Ever since Dr. Fauci cautioned us against big family gatherings, many of us have decided to take our Thanksgiving dinners virtual, hosting them on Zoom. And while we're fighting bad connections and trying to have proper camera placement so we can see Aunt Suzie's sweet potato soufflé, we're probably documenting the weirdness in real time on Insta. To that end, I have some Instagram captions for your Zoom Thanksgiving, because why the heck not?
Let's face it, this is going to be the weirdest of Thanksgivings. There will be no getting drunk with high school friends the night before. Black Friday will be almost entirely online. Half of us will be having our meals catered from Fresh Direct, and most of us probably won't even bother with real clothes. (Pajamas for everyone.) Documenting all the strangeness is probably about the closest thing to "normal" that we'll be doing the whole holiday season. Yes, it is difficult to get a good picture of a Zoom meeting thanks to the perils of taking photos of screens, but at just the right angle, and just the right filter? OK, it's honestly still pretty depressing, but it's something to remember, that's for sure.
So, break out your comfiest stretchy pants, reheat that artisanal turkey and gravy, crack open your finest $8 wine, and get to captioning the experience. (And please, limit yourself to no more than three Toobin jokes.)