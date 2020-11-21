Thanks to my ADHD, there hasn’t been a Thanksgiving Day in forever where I haven’t had to go out and buy “just one more thing.” I know, I’m trash. If you’re similarly afflicted with the last minute disorder, you’ll need to know about Whole Foods' Thanksgiving hours this year, too.

Admittedly, I feel awful for store workers working on Thanksgiving — almost no one wants to be at work on that holiday, even if they’re making overtime. I am unutterably grateful that they are there for folks like me who forget to buy onions or oranges or whatever, but also for those people who maybe work so many hours themselves, that they can’t shop any other day. I mean honestly, retail and grocery workers are truly angels. And as for Whole Foods, most of their stores will be open with limited hours on Thanksgiving Day.

While you will have to call your own store (or peep their window) to check the hours, many are opening a bit later, and closing much earlier. A common window is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. That’s not to say they’re the only outfit around that will be open for Thanksgiving. Many grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day. You can roll up to Albertson’s and grab a bag of stuffing, head over to Wegman’s if you are over the whole holiday and just want a sub sandwich, dance over to HEB if you need a warm pack of fresh tortillas, or you can hit up Safeway for greek yogurt and chicken stock. Just don’t expect to go to Aldi, Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s, Trader Joe’s, or Publix, as they are all closed. (Sorry, Publix fans, you cannot escape your family’s Zoom meeting by hiding out with a fresh chicken finger sub sandwich and chocolate chip cookies, as delightful as that sounds.)

Steve Russell/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Thank you, Whole Foods for being open on Thanksgiving and ready for us to grab our organic apple cider just in time to spike it with a healthy amount of Hennessey. And a hearty thank you to the store workers for seeing us through.