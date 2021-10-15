Halloween

Several jack-o-lanterns stacked together, displayed on a table
Martin Deja, Getty Images

15 Creative Jack-O’-Lantern Ideas

From quick and simple designs to super detailed carvings.

by Ashley Ziegler
Let’s start with the most classic design there is, the basic jack-o’-lantern. It’s a great choice for a pumpkin carving beginner since it’s just a few big pieces. Simply draw the design onto the pumpkin and carve at the lines to create the face. Jesús M. García, Getty Images
For something a little scarier, turn your jack-o’-lantern’s face into something a little more sinister. The key here is to get the shape of the eyes just right. Here’s a pattern to help you carve out a scary face. Alexandre Tremblot de La Croix, Getty Images

