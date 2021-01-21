Jeni's Honors Joe Biden's Love Of Ice Cream With Special Flavor

President Joe Biden loves ice cream. And not just in the way that a number of other people love ice cream, but in a stand-in-front-of-the-freezer-sneaking-spoonfuls-from-the-carton way. Which is why one artisanal ice cream company's idea to celebrate Biden's inauguration as the 46th president of the United States may just be the perfect plan. Jeni's honored Biden with a special ice cream flavor crafted specifically for the president's palate.

"In honor of our new @POTUS, we're dropping a single batch of his favorite flavor," Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams announced Thursday. "White House Chocolate Chip is like a double scoop of chocolate chip on a waffle cone."

Jeni's describes the special, limited-time offering on its website as "Fair Trade chocolate flakes" and "chocolate-covered waffle cone pieces" mixed into a "sweet and velvety vanilla ice cream made with Madagascar vanilla and flecks of vanilla bean." The flavor combination is meant to mimic Biden's favorite order at Jeni's: a double scoop of chocolate chip ice cream on a waffle cone.

But while White House Chocolate Chip is a flavor made specifically for Biden, Jeni's is hoping their newest creation finds it away across the aisle. "White House Chocolate Chip is a flavor made in the spirit of building a better future," Jeni's noted on their website. "Because ice cream has the power to bring people together. It's why we make ice cream the way we do."

Biden's love of ice cream is well documented. In fact, Biden professed his love of the cold, creamy treat while visiting Jeni's Ohio headquarters in 2016. "My name is Joe Biden, and I love ice cream," video footage from The Columbus Dispatch showed Biden said. "You all think I'm kidding — I'm not. I eat more ice cream than three other people you'd like to be with, all at once."

The politician joked about his love of ice cream again in September 2020 as Donald Trump demanded he submit to a drug test ahead of their first presidential debate over unsubstantiated claims Biden was using performance-enhancing drugs. "It’s debate night, so I've got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready," Biden wrote on Instagram while sharing a photograph of headphones and a pint of Jeni's Salted Peanut Butter With Chocolate Flecks.

More recently, Biden's granddaughters told PBS NewsHour their grandfather not only loved ice cream but was always eating it — even sneaking bites of it when First Lady Dr. Jill Biden wasn't looking. "Eating it in the freezer so that my grandmother doesn't see," Natalie said when describing how Biden will sneak in a few bites of ice cream. "He hides it."

While Jeni's White House Chocolate Chip flavor is only available (while supplies last) by the pint — and you can only order two pints at a time — the artisanal ice cream company is also offering a five-pint White House Secret Stash Collection. Along with pints of White House Chocolate Chip and Salted Peanut Butter With Chocolate Flecks, the collection features pints of Darkest Chocolate, Gooey Butter Cake, and Honey Vanilla Bean.

Hurry and get yours before Biden buys them out.