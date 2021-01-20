Meet Joe Biden’s Kids & Grandkids, AKA His Biggest Fans

The White House is welcoming a new family into its halls and offices. But while many in the nation are familiar with President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, there's a slew of younger faces many may not immediately recognize. So, who are Biden's kids and grandkids? The 46th President of the United States boasts a fairly large family.

Beau Biden

Born Joseph Robinette "Beau" Biden III in 1969, Beau was Biden's eldest child. He passed away at the age of 46 in 2015 following a battle with brain cancer. Prior to his death, Beau moved from a career as a federal prosecutor to being elected Delaware's attorney general in 2006. He also joined the Delaware Army National Guard in 2003 and was deployed to Iraq in 2008, where he earned the Bronze Star. At the time of his passing, he left behind his wife, Hallie Biden, and two children.

As President Biden departed Delaware for his new home in D.C., he choked up while giving a farewell address and paying tribute to his son Beau. "I only have one regret, that he's not here," Biden ahead of his inauguration. "Because we should be introducing him as president."

Hunter Biden

Robert Hunter Biden was born in 1970. During his father's 2020 presidential bid, Hunter found himself the target of multiple smear campaigns and attacks due to his business dealings and openness about previously struggling with alcohol addiction and substance abuse. He met and began dating Kathleen Buhle while volunteering at a church in Portland, Oregon, according to The New Yorker. Roughly three months after their relationship began, Kathleen got pregnant and the pair married in the summer of 1993. Hunter then attended Georgetown Law before transferring to Yale Law, where he finished his degree in 1996, the magazine reported.

According to Business Insider, Hunter has since worked as a lawyer, a director within the Department of Commerce under the Clinton administration, as part of a lobbying firm, and the co-founder of a private equity firm. He and Buhle divorced in 2017. According to ABC News, Hunter married Melissa Cohen in 2019. He has five children.

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

Naomi "Amy" Biden

Biden's daughter Naomi, who was born in November 1971, was just over one year old when she was tragically killed in a car accident that also claimed the life of Biden's late wife, Neilia.

Ashley Biden

Ashley Biden, born in 1981, is the only child of Biden's second marriage to Dr. Jill Biden. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a master's in social work in 2010. After a brief stint as a social worker for Delaware's Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, Ashley was named the executive director of the Delaware Center for Justice in 2014, according to Delaware Online. She also founded Livelihood, a company that designs and sells American-made clothes with a portion of proceeds going toward various U.S.-based community organizations, not long after Beau's death. She married her husband Dr. Howard Krein in 2012, according to The New York Times. Ashley also got a ton of fans after she danced her way across the stage when the 2020 presidential election results were announced.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Naomi Biden

Born to Kathleen and Hunter in 1993, Biden's granddaughter Naomi has not been shy about publicly declaring how proud she is to call Joe Biden her grandpa. "I am proud to be your granddaughter every single day @JoeBiden," she tweeted in August 2020. "But tonight, I am just as proud to be an American." She graduated from Columbia Law School in 2020, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Finnegan Biden

Kathleen and Hunter's daughter Finnegan, born in 2000, was recently spotted by The Daily Mail volunteering with her grandfather at the Philabundance food bank in Philadelphia. Last year, she joined sisters Naomi and Maisy and cousin Natalie in dishing up a few secrets about their grandfather — namely his love of sneaking ice cream and frequently calling his grandkids.

Maisy Biden

Born to Kathleen and Hunter in 2001, Maisy is close friends with former First Daughter Sasha Obama. According to The Chicago Tribune, the two girls attended the same school and played basketball together while their fathers worked together in the Obama administration. "Her best friend is Sasha Obama. Barack and Jill and the whole family, we had a whole get together," Biden shared in 2019 referring to his granddaughter's graduation party, according to The Hill.

During an interview with TODAY, Maisy shared that Biden — who they all call "Pop" — calls each of his grandchildren almost every single day.

Natalie Biden

Hallie and Beau's daughter Natalie, born in 2003, spilled the beans about her grandmother's penchant for pranks at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, telling viewers Jill is "not your average grandmother." How exactly? According to Natalie, "She's a prankster, she's very mischievous. When she goes on a run, sometimes she'll find like a dead snake and she'll pick it up and put it in a bag and she'll use it to scare someone."

Handout/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Robert Biden II

Born to Hallie and Beau in 2006, Biden's grandson Robert was only 9 years old when his father passed away.

President Biden's Youngest Grandchildren

President Biden is also a grandfather to Hunter's youngest children, whose names have not been shared publicly. An Arkansas court case ended in Hunter declared the "biological and legal father" of an unnamed child born to Lunden Alexis Roberts in 2018, according to The Daily Beast. Hunter also welcomed a son with wife, Melissa Cohen, in late March, Page Six reported. The couple have yet to reveal their child's name, but have been spotted taking their youngster for a family hike.