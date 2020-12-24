Joe Biden's Dogs Have Two Very Different Ways Of Celebrating The Holidays

It seems Christmas is going to the dogs at Joe Biden's house. On Thursday, the president-elect shared a very special holiday greeting — one that came from his dogs, Champ and Major. While the pups clearly have very different ideas about what makes an ideal holiday celebration, their video holiday card is a delight to watch. In fact, Biden's dogs may have the cutest Christmas greeting ever.

"No matter how you’re celebrating this year, Champ and Major wish you a Merry Christmas," Biden wrote Thursday in a tweet featuring a video greeting card from his two German Shepherds.

The video begins with 12-year-old Champ cozied up under a red blanket in front of the Christmas tree. Before him lie all the things a good dog would need for a relaxing night in, including some Christmas-themed plush toys, a beverage, and gentle Christmas tunes.

But while Champ's ideal Christmas celebration is built around quiet moments of calm, 2-year-old Major apparently has other plans for the holiday. Interspersed between clips of Champ lying angelically by the tree are clips of Major dashing around the house and playfully shaking his toys as a rock version of "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" plays in the background. And just as Champ starts to doze off for his Christmas Eve nap, Major runs over him before circling back to check out Champ's collection of plush toys.

While the two pups have undoubtedly brought some fun into the Biden family's holiday celebrations — not to mention Biden's recent presidential campaign — they've also proved to be of a handful at times. In November, NBC News reported Biden had suffered hairline fractures in his right foot when he tripped while playing with Major.

But Major is more than just a rowdy young pup. With Biden's recent election victory, he's set to become the first shelter dog to ever call the White House home. Biden and wife Dr. Jill Biden adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in November 2018. At the time, the family had already owned Champ, whom they'd purchased from a Pennsylvania dog breeder, for roughly a decade, The New York Times has reported.

What's more, Champ and Major aren't the first dogs to feature heavily in a president or president-elect's holiday video. In 2002, then-President George W. Bush strapped a small camera to his Scottish terrier, Barney, beginning an annual tradition where the dog led viewers on a tour of the Bush's White House Christmas decorations. The Bush family continued the dog-led tour, which became known as Barney Cam, for seven years. In 2012, the Obama family paid homage to Barney Cam with a video of their own dog, Bo, inspecting White House holiday decorations.

From the look of their 2020 Christmas video, it seems likely that Champ and Major will follow in their predecessors' paw prints and make sure the next four years of White House Christmas decorations are up to snuff.