8 Great Family-Friendly Ski Resorts
Get your pizza french fry on.
by
Grace Gallagher
Jan. 26, 2022
If you’re on the East Coast,
Smuggler’s Notch
in VT is about as kid-friendly and fun as it gets. In addition to skiing, there are family activities like a sled-building content, arcade, tubing, bingo, magic shows, and so much more.
@SmugglersNotchVT
At North Star in the Lake Tahoe area kids can take lessons or go to a fun childcare while parents hit the slopes. Plus there are outdoor fire pits, a movie theatre, and kid-friendly restaurants.
North Star
Jan. 27. 2022
