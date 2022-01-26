Travel

Happy siblings skiing
PhotoAlto/Laurence Mouton/Getty images

8 Great Family-Friendly Ski Resorts

Get your pizza french fry on.

by Grace Gallagher
If you’re on the East Coast, Smuggler’s Notch in VT is about as kid-friendly and fun as it gets. In addition to skiing, there are family activities like a sled-building content, arcade, tubing, bingo, magic shows, and so much more.@SmugglersNotchVT
At North Star in the Lake Tahoe area kids can take lessons or go to a fun childcare while parents hit the slopes. Plus there are outdoor fire pits, a movie theatre, and kid-friendly restaurants.North Star

