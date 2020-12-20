If your house is anything like mine, you haverules in place to keep your rugs and carpets free from kid-damage, but no one ever follows them (partner included). Since getting weekly professional steam cleanings isn't exactly budget-friendly, it might be worth investing in some family friendly machine washable rugs. Just imagine how freeing it would be to just shrug your shoulders and toss the rug into the washing machine the next time you find a half-eaten red Ring Pop lying on it.

When you think "washable rug," your mind probably doesn't go to something that's actually stylish and soft, but there really are some great options that are both cozy to step on and aesthetically pleasing. Washable rugs have come a long way, and you can find something in just about any style from shag, to Persian, to faux fur, to Aztec, and more. There are some really fun options for your kids' rooms or the playroom, as well as some traditional styles that will probably fit right in with your decor in the rest of the house.

Ready to make your life, and home maintenance, a little easier? Check out these machine washable rugs for every area in the home.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Pink Shag Rug Plush Shag Rug - Room Essentials 4'x5'6" Target Available in four colors and seven sizes (availability varies) $59.99 See on Target Available in pink, cream, tan, blue, and in several different size options, this rug is made to be cushiony soft under the feet with its high pile shaggy texture. When it needs a cleaning, you can toss the rug right into your washing machine and dryer and it will come out good as new. One note, only put it in the washing machine when it needs a deep clean, otherwise spot clean to extend the life.

2 Moroccan Runner ReaLife Machine Washable, Eco-Friendly Moroccan Diamond Rug - Gray 2'6" x 6' Overstock Available in four sizes $49.99 See on Overstock You can opt to get this rug in either grey or navy blue and in a variety of different styles including runner size or area rug size. It's low pile, so it can be easily vacuumed and it has a non-slip underside to help it stay put on uncarpeted floors. You can toss it into the washer whenever you need to, but you shouldn't have to do it too much because it's stain resistant.

3 Greece-Inspired Round Rug Delphina Delft Blue Rug - 6' Round Ruggable Available in nine sizes $229 See on Ruggable This rug's design was inspired by the Greek city of Delphi and features a pearly white color with a dark blue design overlay. You can get this made-to-order machine washable rug in a variety of sizes and shapes and opt to get a pad to go under it if you want a little extra cushion since it's a thinner low-pile rug. No matter what you choose, the stain-resistant rug will definitely bring a little whimsy into your home.

4 Hippy Modern Kids Rug Lorena Canals Hippy Washable Rug - Mint 4' x 5' 3" Pottery Barn Kids Available in four colors $239 See on Pottery Barn Kids Perfect for your kid's room or playroom, this washable rug is available in green, blue, pink or yellow, all of which share the same zig-zag design. The rug is made from 100% cotton and features a cut and loop pile that keeps it soft and cozy while also resisting matting.

5 Abstract Pince Cone Rug Washable Rug Pine Cone Vintage Nude Lorena Canals $215 See on Lorena Canals This rug is meant to be "an abstract representation of the pine cone" with its scalloped trim and neutral color, but it will fit in with a lot of decor styles, whether they're woodland-themed or not. It's handmade and is made from primarily cotton. It's also really soft with a variety of textures and is surprisingly lightweight. Oh, and of course, it's machine-washable.

6 Faded Blue-Grey Taylor Washable Rug, 4x6', Blue Pottery Barn Kids $149 See on Pottery Barn Kids Just because this stylish, soft, cut pile rug is sold at Pottery Barn Kids doesn't mean it has to go into a kid space in your home. The faded rug is machine washable, comfortable under the feet, and has a durable, flexible non-slip backing to avoid accidents.

7 Faux Fur Rug Ophanie Machine Washable Area Rugs for Living Room - in Senior Gray 4' x 5.3' Amazon Available in a variety of colors and sizes $25.49 See on Amazon Faux fur rugs add a touch of cozy to a room, and this high-density rug is designed to stay cozy throughout machine washes. There are 13 different color options and three different sizes that you can choose from, all of which are safe for vacuuming and have a thick, durable non-slip back. Additionally, this rug is made from eco-friendly materials and is hypoallergenic.

8 Colorful Boho Kenza Polychrome Rug - 5' x 7' Ruggable Available in a variety of sizes $199 See on Ruggable If you're looking to bring some color into your home, this bohemian style indoor rug has you covered. It's available in nine sizes, is low pile, and stain-resistant. Since it's machine washable, you don't have to worry about dirt piling up on the light cream color because you'll be able to treat stains like you would with any other laundry.

9 Monochrome Area Rug Dagenham Washable Moroccan Monochrome Dark Gray/Beige Area Rug - 8' x 10' Wayfair $79.99 See on Wayfair This rug's pile is mid-height, so it's perfect for someone who likes a cozy rug but doesn't like the shag or faux-fur styles. The indoor rug's colors will already naturally hide dirt and stains, but whenever it needs a refresh, it can be safely tossed into the washing machine and will be good as new.

10 Mini Persian Rug Persian Washable Rug - 3'x5' Pottery Barn Teen $79 See on Pottery Barn Teen Measuring 3' x 5', this rug is perfect for smaller spaces that could use a splash of color. It's made from 100% polyester and can be safely cleaned in the washing machine. A couple of important notes: you'll need a non-slip mat to go under this rug, and after washing the rug, yarn may sprout; if that happens it needs to be cut, not pulled.

11 Aztec Rug Washable Rug Azteca Natural Vintage Nude Lorena Canals $239 See on Lorena Canals Thanks to its muted colors, this handmade washable rug works great in a nursery, playroom, or anywhere else in your home. It's made from 97% cotton, making it lightweight, it also features tassels on each end and is colored using natural dyes.

12 Kids Unicorn Rug Unicorn Jamboree Multicolor Rug - 5' x 7' Ruggable Available in a variety of sizes $149 See on Ruggable For the kid who loves unicorns and rainbows (or adult, no judgment), this made-to-order washable rug will surely brighten their space. It's low pile, is available in a variety of sizes and shapes, and is stain resistant. Since it's so thin, it comes with a pad that the rug peels off of when it needs to be washed, and if you want a more cushioned feel you can spend a little extra to upgrade to a thicker pad.

Whoever came up with machine washable rugs definitely had families with little kids (and/or messy partners) in mind. So, load up on your favorites and enjoy the freedom of no longer stressing out when the kids come home with mud caked to their shoes. Well, stressing out over the rugs at least, no promises on getting the mud off of those shoes.