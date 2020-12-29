If You're In The Mood To Shop Holiday Sales, Kohl's New Year's Hours Are Here For You

If you raked in gift cards or cash this holiday season and want to get out to actually use them, the best course of action during this pandemic is to go out when there are as few people shopping as possible. Kohl's New Year's Eve and New Year's Day store hours offer plenty of opportunities for you to get your shopping in during low-traffic times. Do some shopping in the evening of Dec. 31 when most people are celebrating, or early on Jan. 1 when many are recovering from the night before.

This holiday season, you can shop at Kohl's practically whenever it works best for you. In an email to Romper, a spokesperson said most stores will be open from 10 AM to 9 PM on both Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1. However, you should still give your local store a quick call to confirm their hours before you head over, especially if you live in an area with extra safety measures in place because of the pandemic.

Once you figure out the best time for you to shop, have your gift cards and money ready because Kohl's is always offering great deals on clothes, shoes, and home goods. Plus, since it's the end of the holiday season, there will probably be a lot of clearance products that you can scoop up to help you really stretch out each dollar you were gifted. Just remember to call your store to confirm hours so you don't pull up to find them closed.