There's A Recall On Kraft Cheese Singles Because They Pose A Choking & Gagging Hazard

Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling around 83,800 cases of individually-wrapped cheese slices due to a gagging and choking hazard. After receiving several complaints from customers, the company discovered an issue with one of its wrapping machines that may cause some of the plastic film to stick onto the cheese slice.

“The voluntary recall comes as a precaution after a temporary issue developed on one of our wrapping machines, making it possible that a thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed,” Kraft Heinz said in a statement on Sept. 19. “If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard.”

Kraft Heinz says the company had received “several consumer complaints about finding the plastic stuck to a slice.” Six of those said they “choked or gagged” due to the issue. No injuries or serious health issues have been reported as a result of the recalled cheese, according to Kraft Heinz.

The recall includes two types of packages: “16 oz. Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product” and “3 lb. multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product.”

The recalled 16 oz. Kraft Singles will have the following information:

UPC of 0 2100061526 1

“Best When Used By” date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24

S and 72 in the manufacturing code

The recalled 3 lb. multipacks of Kraft Singles will have the following information:

UPC of 0 2100060491 3

“Best When Used By” of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.

Kraft Heinz says it has already fixed the wrapping machine linked to the recall and “all other processing machines have been thoroughly inspected.”

“Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards and apologizes for this inconvenience,” the company said.

If you purchased the recalled cheese slices, do not eat them. You can return the recalled cheese to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or refund. If you have more questions about the recall or reimbursement, you can call Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252.