You Can Get A Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut Every Day Of 2021 If You’ve Been Vaccinated

The company behind one of America’s most recognizable glazed doughnuts is hoping to encourage people in the United States to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to those who can show proof of having obtained a COVID-19 vaccine.

“As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and other (sic) by getting vaccinated,” an announcement on Krispy Kreme’s website read Monday.

While there are already plenty of benefits to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine (like say, protection against a potentially deadly virus for starters), Krispy Kreme is attempting to make the jab a little sweeter. Beginning Monday, the doughnut company will give anyone who presents their COVID-19 vaccination card at a U.S. Krispy Kreme shop an original glazed doughnut completely free of charge.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Krispy Kreme’s Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement shared with Romper.

And while most free giveaways are a one-time thing, Krispy Kreme has said it will give those who’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 one free doughnut a day, for as many days as the individual desires for the remainder of 2021. “Any time, any day, even every day,” the doughnut company said in a recent press release.

So just how does one cash in their COVID-19 vaccine for a Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut? The doughnut company has said it will consider anyone who has received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or at least 1 dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine as eligible for its most recent promotion. To obtain their free glazed doughnut, however, guests will need to present their official COVID-19 vaccination record card. But Krispy Kreme employees will not scan, photograph, or otherwise document guests’ vaccination cards, which contain personal information the Federal Trade Commission has already warned people not to share over social media.

But free doughnuts aren’t the only way Krispy Kreme is encouraging COVID vaccinations. The company is also providing employees with up to four hours of paid time off to enable them to get vaccinated themselves. Additionally, Krispy Kreme plans to deliver free doughnuts to select vaccination centers across the country as a thank you to health care workers and volunteers.

If you’re not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, don’t fret. Krispy Kreme’s giveaway offer is good through the remainder of the year — meaning whenever you finally are able to be vaccinated there will be a glazed doughnut waiting for you. Those who’d prefer to get vaccinated sooner rather than later can check out COVID-19 “no waste” vaccine lists to learn how to get on standby for a vaccine, and a free doughnut.

