Kroger's 4th Of July Hours Guarantee You Won't Run Out Of Hot Dogs

The 4th of July holiday means that the school year is officially over and summer is in full swing. It’s no surprise that everyone wants to celebrate the holiday by doing something fun, and for the warm summer weather that is generally expected, this usually means having some kind of barbecue. Since you’ll want to stock up on all of the food and drinks you might need, you’ll definitely want to know if your local grocery store is open. So, is Kroger open on 4th of July? We looked into Kroger’s store hours for the 4th of July to see if you should plan to buy everything beforehand (like, everything), or if you’ll be able to make a last minute dash to pick up a forgotten pack of hamburger buns.

Kroger 4th Of July Hours 2021

After all, this is pretty important information: Kroger is one of the largest grocery retailers in the United States, and they have a lot of brands underneath their name, as well as stores of their own. Many people will be wondering what Kroger’s July 4th hours are, and the truth is, there isn’t just one answer. Kroger will be open on the 4th of July, but hours will vary depending on the location. That means that some stores might be closing early so employees can properly celebrate the holidays themselves, while some might be business as usual.

It’s definitely a good idea to look into your local Kroger store to figure out what their hours are. You can Google it and check online, but honestly, it’s always better to call and ask someone or go in the store and find out — the Google results for the hours for a holiday aren’t always totally up to date. Chances are good your store will have a sign saying if they are planning to close early.

There are a lot of other stores under the Kroger name: Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, Jay C Food Store, Pay-Less Super Markets, QFC, Ralphs, and Smith’s Food and Drug. Keep in mind that all of these stores may have their own 4th of July hours, so again, your best bet is to call or ask in store to find out what time they’ll be open until.