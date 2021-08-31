Labor Day

Father and young son, smiling, grilling together
AleksandarNakic, Getty Images

16 Food & Drink Recipes To Make Labor Day Weekend

Enjoy the final days of summer with these delicious recipes.

by Ashley Ziegler
Grilled corn is always a hit, but this recipe for grilled Mexican corn by Averie Cooks will blow you away. Since it calls for chili powder, cayenne powder, and paprika, it’s especially good for anyone who likes their food to have a bite. Averie Cooks
Add a little heat to your weekend with A Pretty Life in the Suburbs’s recipe for jalapeño bacon cheddar burgers. Just add in some jalapeños, cheese, bacon, and some spices to your ground beef before you toss them on the grill this Labor Day weekend. A Pretty Life in the Suburbs

