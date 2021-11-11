15 Last-Minute Gifts For Moms That Will Still Make Her Feel Special

If in between decorating the tree, baking Christmas cookies and also managing to work and parent you realize you forgot a gift for your mom or mother-in-law, well, then... there’s no way around it, you need to figure out a way to get their gift before Christmas. Fortunately these last-minute gift ideas for moms all either have the option for expedited shipping (or Amazon Prime), can be ordered online and picked up in store, or can be delivered straight to her inbox. And there’s no impersonal Visa gift cards here (although those can be key in a pinch).

From unique jewelry to cozy gifts like a throw or weighted eye mask, or a gift card for something cool and different (like a custom lipstick or the newest thing in coffee) these last-minute gifts for moms are all thoughtful and don’t seem like a total afterthought (looking at you drugstore box of chocolates).

Moms will say they “already have everything they need” or that they really don’t want gifts, but let’s face it: moms deserve the world, and a holiday gift is one way to show how much you care— and if they really don’t want any new stuff, there’s an experience-based gift on the list too.

From new moms to grandmothers, these last-minute gifts have you covered, because the holidays sneak up fast (or you can blame it on the supply chain).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Weighted Eye Mask "Betsy" Weighted Aromatherapy Eye Mask Bifties $34 see on bifties What mom wouldn’t want an excuse to take a lovely power nap with the help of a weighted eye mask? It’s filled with flaxseed and lavender buds, plus it doesn’t get much cuter than this cat print in a luxe fabric. One reviewer said, “I absolutely love this eye mask - it's the perfect combination of cute and functional! The pattern is adorable with good quality cloth on the front and soft silk to cover the eyes. It gives just the right amount of essential oil scent and eye pressure to help shut out the world around you.” If you need this last-minute there are different shipping tiers you can choose from, including next day air.

2 A Candle With A Surprise Focused Candle Spoken Flames $34 see on spoken flames A candle that smells divine and may just help her focus? Sign mom up. From Spoken Flames, this beautiful candle blends the scent of sweet vanilla, spa-like eucalyptus, and earthy, calming sandalwood. It burns for 55 or more hours, and it’s made of a coconut wax that shimmers when lit, and the woodwick crackles This gift has a cool surprise too; when you hover the Instagram camera over it, a special digital message is spoken. One reviewer said, “I bought this candle as a gift for someone else. The candle was perfectly packaged and secure to ensure it would not break during travel. I sent the candle off to the person it was intended for and she loved it.” Just make sure to pick expedited shipping at check-out.

3 Raw Honey Zach & Zoe Unfiltered Raw Honey Amazon $20 see on amazon The mom who has everything still needs a jar of raw honey. From family brand Zach & Zoe comes this unfiltered (and delicious) honey that you can snag at the last minute if you have Amazon Prime. What started as a project to help their son, Zach, overcome his seasonal allergies (raw honey has pollen in it, and exposure to low doses of pollen can less the effects of allergies) has become a brand celebrated nationally (and was once on Oprah’s favorite things). It comes in tons of great flavors too, like raspberry, wildflower with ginger or matcha, and more.

4 Beaded Earrings La Monarca Ivory & Gold Earrings B. Yellowtail $125 see on b. yellowtail Even the mom who has a jewelry box full of baubles can always use a cool and unique new pair of earrings. B. Yellowtail is a Native American owned fashion brand showcasing the work of indigenous creators. These earring use delicate beads in varying finishes, and the burgundy, yellow, and pink color combination is so unexpected and pretty, and the hooks are plated in 10 karat gold. On the website there are also more classic hoop styles, and a hoop that’s a triangle shape. Just make sure to pick priority shipping at checkout if this is a last minute gift.

5 The Gift Of Coffee Cometeer Coffee Gift Card Cometeer $64 see on cometeer This is a perfect gift for a new mom who needs to make coffee quietly (maybe while holding a sleeping baby) or a mother of grown kids who just loves her cup of joe. Cometeer is revolutionizing the way people make coffee and nothing other than hot water is required. Basically the coffee inside the 100% recyclable capsule is flash frozen in liquid nitrogen which preserves both the flavor and the aroma of the coffee. When you’re ready for your coffee, just take a capsule out of the freezer, pop it open, and add hot water. It’s so easy, and the coffee is so good (Cometeer works with celebrated roasters across the country to get great blends). This gift card will be sent to their inbox instantly, or you can choose instead to send them coffee.

6 A Face Mask With CBD & Honey A Mask For Night No, Thank You $58 see on no, thank you CBD, manuka honey, and hyaluronic acid is a recipe for hydrated, glowy skin. This mask from brand, No, Thank You, is thinner than you’d be expect from most overnight masks and it can be actually be used a moisturizer. I have this and I love the way it settles into my skin without leaving a residue or getting all over my pillows. The mask is packed with gentle but effective ingredients, and it’s safe for use on acne or rosacea-prone skin The brand, who formulates all their products with full-spectrum CBD, also has a great lip balm that really hydrates dry lips, and it’s only $12.

7 A Set Of Huggie Earrings Eternity Kit Maison Miru $160 $175 see on maison miru Huggie earrings are having a moment and this set of five earrings from Maison Miru will not disappoint. For the mom that has multiple piercings, this will make a understated yet cool statement when worn together. There are two tiny huggies, a set of slightly larger hoops, then an ear cuff which wraps around the ear, no piercing required so it can be positioned anywhere. The brass earrings are plated in 14 karat gold, and they’re are also available in sterling silver. For $5, you can choose expedited shipping at checkout which is great when you need the gift ASAP.

8 A Gift Card For A Custom Lipstick Digital Gift Card SheSpoke $40 see on shespoke Beauty lovers and casual makeup wearers will love the novelty of getting to create a custom lipstick just for them. Shespoke will allow her to take a quick and fun quiz, and will guide her to create a lipstick made with her coloring and favorite shades in mind. From bold reds, deep purples, or muted nudes and pinks, she’ll find her new signature shade. Unlike most, this gift card is actually personal because it’s for such a unique gift (though she can also use it toward any of the lip or cheek products on the site if she feels daunted by creating her own). The gift card arrives in their inbox instantly or you can choose the date it lands.

9 A Cameo From Their Favorite Reality TV Star Gift Card Cameo $100 see on cameo Give mom one of the most memorable gifts of all time without adding any clutter to her house. If you haven’t heard of it, Cameo is a platform where you can order a special personalized message to be sent from one of their favorite TV stars or singers. It’s especially great if mom is a reality TV fan: she’ll flip for a personal message from cast members like Bethenny Frankel, people from The Great British Bake Off or 90 Day Fiance and so many more. There are also comedians, musicians, stars from older shows (ahem, Frankie Muniz) and more on the app, and every person has their own pricing tier.

10 A Virtual Cocktail Class Intrepid Urban Adventures: Peruvian Pisco A Virtual Cocktail Class Amazon $35 see on amazon An experience based gift is always a hit, but it’s been hard to do much in the last few years. This virtual experience will teach you and mom how to make a Peruvian Pisco Sour. The class is hosted by a real person who will appear live on video (you will need a desktop or a laptop, not a phone to stream). You can expect to have a ton of fun while learning about the history and distillation process of Peru’s national drink, the Pisco Sour. Just note that you’ll need to buy some supplies beforehand including Peruvian Pisco, limes, ginger beer and more (it’s all listed clearly on the website).

11 A Flower Subscription Box Bloomsy Original Subscription BloomsyBox $44.99 see on bloomsybox A bouquet is always a sweet gift, but a bouquet that arrives monthly is even better. These gorgeous blooms come courtesy of BloomsyBox, an online subscription that sends flowers to their door every month (for $44.99 per month). You can choose to pay month-to-month, or pay upfront for three, six, or 12 months. These are stunning farm-picked flowers which arrive within five days of being picked, and they’ll be a welcome pop of color in the winter months (plus the flowers are always in-season). One reviewer said, “Every box we receive from BloomsyBox is beautiful, unique, and full of wonderful color!! I cannot thank BloomsyBox enough for their consistently amazing product, and consistently wonderful customer service!”

12 An Eyelash & Eyebrow Serum Power Fol Multi-Correctional Eyelash and Eyebrow Treatment Maya Chia $110 see on maya chia After giving birth, it’s not uncommon for hair including eyebrows and lashes to look a little thin. This eyelash and eyebrow treatment will revive sparse brows, and it’s perfect for a new mom or for someone who who wants longer lashes and thicker brows (so, everyone). The treatment from Maya Chia uses clean ingredients including patent-pending technology to help deliver results, plus the formula is vegan, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny approved. One reviewer said, “My eyebrows and eyelashes have become sparse in my older age. This product is the only product I've used that made a discernible difference. It works! Give it about 6 or 8 weeks and you'll be really happy. Best I've used.”

13 A Cozy Throw Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™ Knit Throw Target $20 see on target Cozy and cute throws are like socks: even if you already have a bunch, you can always use more. Designed by Opalhouse and Jungalow, this knitted blanket is chic but it doesn’t skimp on comfort, and best of all, you can order it online or pick it up at Target (plus it’s hard to believe it’s just $20). It’s a chunky knit that gives it a nice weight, and the playful tassel corners adds a fun detail. If pink isn’t her color, this also comes in a deep wine red (perfect for the holidays), a brighter red, green, yellow, or a powder blue.

14 A Book Of The Month Subscription Book Of The Month Subscription Book Of The Month $49.99 see on book of the month Bookworms will love a Book Of The Month subscription which ships a new book of their choosing right to their door each month. $49.99 gets you three months of books (which comes to just over $16 per month) but the more months you purchase the less you’ll pay per book. I have A Book Of The Month subscription and it’s a great way to get new titles for less; I’ve gotten a ton of great books that would take awhile to get from the library. There are diverse genres too from romance to thriller to historical fiction, and each month, you can read an excerpt from each of the books before deciding which one is right for you.