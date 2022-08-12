Home

Cutting, dead heading, Bellis Perennis Rose Red Double Daisy with secateurs in sunlight
Late-Summer Gardening Tips For Beginners

Finish strong while setting yourself up for success next season

by Grace Gallagher
It’s inevitable: Summer will end and with that comes the close of gardening season (at least for most flowers). Stephanie Fox of @loving_my_gardeningtips shares tips for end-of-season gardening that will set you up for success.Shutterstock

Water regularly

“[There’s] work going on underneath the soil — the root systems and bulbs will be getting ready for the following spring," Fox says. "After a hot summer give your plants a good regular water to help the roots and bulbs prepare themselves and become stronger.”DjordjeDjurdjevic/E+/Getty Images

