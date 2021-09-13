Fall

overhead shot of autumn leaf rubbings using crayons and paper


13 Leaf Crafts You'll Actually Want To Keep

These fall projects are unbe-leaf-ably cute.

by Grace Gallagher
It’s fun to go on a nature walk with your kids to see what you can find for your next project. This craft from One Little Project is a creative (and free, minus the glue) way to spend a chilly autumn afternoon.One Little Project
For autumn decor that stays vibrant all season, try a DIY felt leaf hanging project. A Beautiful Mess offers a free template for getting the leaf shapes just right (they’re bigger than they look), but you could also trace inside a leaf cookie cutter.A Beautiful Mess

