Colorful autumn scene of Carpathians. Impressive morning view of Sokilsky ridge, Ukraine, Europe. Be...
Where To Go Leaf Peeping In The U.S. In 2022

Holy foliage, these leaves are amazing.

by Grace Gallagher

The Adirondacks, NY

Whether you hike to an amazing vantage point (like this picture, taken at the top of Azure Mountain), paddle a canoe in the crisp air, or meander through one of the quaint towns, a smorgasbord of fall color awaits you in The Adirondacks.@aisanf

Lake Superior

The diversity of trees is what makes Michigan foliage amazing: birches, aspen, tamarack, maples, oaks, hickories and more. Lake Superior is amazing, but if you’re looking for something else, try the M-22 Color Tour which runs 116 miles around Lake Michigan.Shutterstock

