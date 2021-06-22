Dessert Corner

lemon tart with blueberries and fresh lemon garnish, shot from above
OatmealStories/RooM, Getty Images

16 Refreshingly Tart Lemon Desserts

Too hot to turn the oven on? Try a no-bake lemon tart like the gorgeous one above.

by Grace Gallagher
Light and airy, this lemon treat is half sponge cake half lemon curd, but amazingly it only requires one batter. The tutorial on Hummingbird High explains how this is possible.Hummingbird High
What happens when you combine coconut and lemon? You get the sweet taste and fluffy texture of this gorgeous creation from A Cozy Kitchen. The petal frosting in ombre pink is quite literally the icing on the cake.A Cozy Kitchen

