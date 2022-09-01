3-Year-Old Adorably Obsessed With Creepy Doll Brings It Everywhere, Even Disney World

It all began at a Spirit Halloween store. Brittany Beard went shopping there one day with her 3-year-old daughter, Briar. While she was expecting spooky good fun, she did not expect Briar to become instantly attached to a terrifying baby doll. “I’m its mommy,” she begged her mom, “and it needs me!” Beard definitely didn’t expect to go viral after Briar and said creepy doll went to Disney World. Here’s the story...

Beard tells Romper by email that Briar has “always marched to the beat of her own drum.” While her older sister, 8-year-old Belle, prefers princesses and glitter, Briar “would much rather be the knight with the sword.” So, no, Beard didn’t expect to “welcome” a horrifying doll into her house, but she admits that it’s “fitting” that Briar would fall in love with the toy. She named it Chloe; her mom immediately dubbed it “Creepy Chloe,” she shared in a viral Facebook post.

“I’m pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep,” Beard joked on Facebook.

Beard tells Romper that since joining the family about a week ago, Creepy Chloe and Briar have become inseparable “much to my dismay sometimes.”

“Creepy Chloe has to come everywhere [with us]!” Beard reports. “Creepy Chloe sleeps with Briar every night, has already been to the pool numerous times, gone out to dinner with us, goes to get coffee with us. You name it! She even has to come to the bathroom with us. Have you ever tried using the bathroom while a creepy doll stares at you? Yeah, it’s not the easiest.”

Congratulations: now you can be scared of Creepy Chloe while you’re swimming. Courtesy of Brittany Beard.

On Aug. 25, Beard took Briar to Disney World for the day... and guess who Briar insisted should come along? Of course, Creepy Chloe would get into the spirit of the Happiest Place on Earth... as best she could. “Briar’s [older sister] Belle is really into American Girl dolls and Briar has discovered that American Girl doll clothes and accessories just happen to fit Chloe perfectly,” Beard explains. “She thinks it’s great because Creepy Chloe already has an expansive wardrobe at her disposal.” That day, Chloe was dressed in perfect princess regalia. Beard found Briar’s Haunted Mansion cast member costume and decided to make it a cheeky (creepy) theme.

The park cast (which is what Disney World employees are called) responded in a way that many people might not have expected.

Creepy Chloe steals souls and gets perks. Courtesy of Brittany Beard

“While eating breakfast at the Grand Floridian Café, they brought out the cast member pastry chef to meet Briar and Creepy Chloe because apparently she loves all things spooky,” Beard shared on Facebook. “She said she adored that Briar loved the doll and at the end of the meal, she surprised Briar with an amazing spooky cupcake and a mini handmade chocolate Haunted Mansion poster.”

During a park photoshoot — with Creepy Chloe, naturally — the photographer was clearly delighted to incorporate the doll into the photos and kept coming up with unique ideas for pictures. “I’m sure it was quite a unexpected change from her usual never ending line of glittery Bippity Boppity Boutique princesses,” Beard observed.

When the two arrived at the Haunted Mansion ride (wait time 50 minutes), not only were Briar and Creepy Chloe given a backstage tour of the Mansion’s “servant’s quarters,” they were bumped to the front of the line and even presented with official Haunted Mansion Caretaker certificates.

We don’t see Creepy Chloe in this picture, so we have to imagine something terrible is happening wherever she is... Courtesy of Brittany Beard.

“It was so magical!” Beard wrote, concluding. “So all in all, I guess the moral of the story is when your 3 year old throws a fit over absolutely needing a super creepy Halloween doll… buy the doll.”

Briar, being a good haunted doll mommy, is also very protective of her baby.

Woe to any who would come between Briar and Creepy Chloe. Courtesy of Brittany Beard.

“She likes showing off and letting people play with Creepy Chloe to a certain point and then you can tell she gets to a point where she is like, “Alright, that’s enough. Creepy Chloe is mine and I’m going to need you to give her back to me now,’” Beard says.

Briar: we promise to never come between you and your scary, scary doll... just please ask her not to hurt us.