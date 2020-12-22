How To Make Driving Around & Looking At Christmas Lights Extra Magical

Driving around and looking at Christmas lights is a time-honored tradition for many families. This year, because drive-through light shows are one of the few reliably safe activities for us to enjoy, cities are going all-out, making huge displays and opening more drive-through "shows" than ever before. And why not make things a little more magical by really padding out the experience? I have some ideas.
Whether you want to have your own little holiday wonderland in your car, or you just want a few extra treats, there are plenty of options available to you. Think of old carriage rides and the ambiance they create. Sure, you're riding around in your Honda Odyssey and not a velvet carriage, but you know what you have? Heated seats and climate control. Take that, Victorian romance. Make that minivan a real comfy entertainment center complete with cozy blankets and warm beverages. Your kids will be enthralled with the lights and you can have 30 minutes where they're not begging for more Robux and fighting over who's using too much wifi. I'm calling that a win, even if you doze off a time or two in the passenger seat. Who could blame you after this year?
